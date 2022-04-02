Carthage police pursuit prompts school lockdown request

Apr. 2—CARTHAGE, Mo. — A police pursuit in Carthage Friday afternoon in which shots were fired led to a brief lockdown of schools on the west side of the town.

Lt. Jeff Pinnell of the Carthage Police Department confirmed that police issued a request to lock down schools on the west side of Carthage when the pursuit, which began on the south side of town and proceeded out into the county, came back into town on the west side.

But the request had barely been issued when Jasper County sheriff's deputies managed to put an end to the pursuit and take the occupants of the fleeing vehicle into custody just outside city limits, he said.

Pinnell said he was uncertain which schools, if any, actually got locked down. But the two schools to which the pursuit came nearest were the Dudley Elementary School and the Carthage Intermediate Center, Pinnell said.

"It all was very fluid and quick," Pinnell said of the incident.

The Carthage School District's acknowledgement of the incident on Facebook confirmed that there was a brief lockdown of some schools. But it did not say which schools locked doors.

Initial reports of the incident indicated that shots were fired. But the Jasper County Sheriff's Department did not return a call seeking information on the conclusion of the pursuit outside the town.

Pinnell said it was his understanding that a male and female were taken into custody and that there were no injuries reported. He said the incident began when a police officer attempted to conduct an ordinary traffic stop.

