Carthage teen reports being sexually assaulted in Joplin

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.

May 6—Joplin police are investigating a 17-year-old Carthage girl's report that she was sexually assaulted Friday at an apartment in central Joplin.

The girl told police that she went to the apartment of a male acquaintance and that he forced himself on her, according to Joplin police Capt. Will Davis.

No arrest had been made as of Wednesday.

