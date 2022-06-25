Carthage woman pleads down to misdemeanor on drug, gun charges

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
Jun. 25—A rural Carthage woman pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in a felony drug-and-gun case and was fined $300.

Anna M. Johnson, 36, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of a weapon.

Offered the chance to plead to a reduced count of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and get the weapon charge dismissed, the defendant took the deal and was fined $300.

The charges stemmed from a search warrant served on Jan. 28, 2021, at the defendant's residence on Cimarron Road by members of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and a Jasper County Sheriff's Department SWAT team.

A probable-cause affidavit alleged that the search turned up an unspecified "measurable" amount of meth and a firearm. The affidavit states that the meth was found in a bedroom but does not state where the firearm was located.

