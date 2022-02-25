Carthage woman pleads guilty to smuggling opiates into NKY jail; inmates overdosed as result

A Carthage woman has pleaded guilty to smuggling opiates into the Kenton County Detention Center last year, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Brittany Byrd, 35, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of promoting contraband and prohibited acts relating to a controlled substance, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Casey Burns confirmed in an email to The Enquirer.

Byrd previously pleaded not guilty to those charges in December, court records show.

The Kenton County Police Department and Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force responded on Sept. 27 to the detention center for a report of numerous overdoses, according to court documents.

Investigators, through interviews, found Byrd provided a mix of cocaine and fentanyl – in an amount not specified in the court records – to a number of inmates inside the facility for items from a commissary order, documents state.

Court records say four inmates overdosed as a result and had to be transported to the hospital for treatment.

Byrd was initially booked into the Kenton County Detention Center on Sept. 24 following her arrest by Villa Hills police.

During a traffic stop, Byrd told officers her name was Katie Marie Bowling and police found Xanax and methamphetamine in her purse, documents state. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and giving an officer a false name.

Byrd pleaded guilty to those charges as well and is currently awaiting sentencing, according to court records. She also had extradition warrants out of Indiana.

Daniel Schubert, Byrd's attorney, hadn't responded to messages from The Enquirer seeking comment Friday afternoon. This story will be updated if he responds.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 23, court records show. Burns said prosecutors are recommending a combined sentence of six years in prison on both charges that will run consecutively with her sentence from the initial charges.

Byrd is currently being held at the Kenton County Detention Center, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prosecutor: Woman pleads guilty to smuggling opiates into NKY jail