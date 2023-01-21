Carthage woman to be tried on charges she endangered her children

Jan. 21—A 38-year-old woman was ordered to stand trial this week in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges that she endangered her children by failing to address unsuitable conditions in their home in Carthage and by sometimes leaving four of them there with a fifth sibling they feared.

Shelly M. Neel waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on four counts of first-degree child endangerment. Judge Joseph Hensley set Neel's initial appearance in a trial division on Feb. 8.

The charges stem from conditions allegedly found inside Neel's home when police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance there on Oct. 28, 2021.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the home had no glass in its windows or coverings to help keep the interior warm and prevent rain from coming in and soaking the furniture and floors. The temperature inside the house was about the same as it was outside, 45 degrees, on the day in question, and the home had no running water, according to the affidavit.

State social workers told police that Neel had repeatedly failed to respond to requests for her to address the conditions of the home, according to the affidavit. The document further states that four of the children told a case worker that they feared a sibling with whom their mother often left them alone.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.