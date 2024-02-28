Carthage woman's felony assault charge dismissed

Feb. 28—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a felony assault charge that a Carthage woman was facing.

A charge of second-degree assault filed on Hermelinda Garcia, 33, was dismissed Monday due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the alleged victim, according to the prosecutor's office.

Garcia had been accused of hitting Rudi Alfaro-Diaz, 41, on the head twice with rocks during a domestic disturbance Oct. 20 on Airport Drive in Carthage.

A Jasper County sheriff's deputy testified at Garcia's preliminary hearing in December that he found Alfaro-Diaz on the porch of the residence where the disturbance took place bleeding from two gashes on his head. He told the deputy that there had been an altercation with Garcia in the bedroom of the residence during which she had hit him twice with rocks.

Two rocks were found behind a couch on the porch, and Garcia purportedly admitted to a second deputy that she had struck Alfaro-Diaz with the rocks because she was "tired of the abuse."

Alfaro-Diaz told deputies that Garcia had come home in an intoxicated state. He said when she started to leave again, he grabbed her by the hair, trying to stop her. She responded by slapping him several times before retrieving the rocks from the yard, reentering the home and attacking Alfaro-Garcia, according to the affidavit.