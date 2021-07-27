Carthage woman's shooting injury deemed accidental

Jul. 27—CARTHAGE, Mo. — A 36-year-old woman narrowly escaped being shot in the head when a handgun discharged Sunday afternoon while being cleaned by a Carthage man.

The woman was taken to a hospital with a graze wound to her forehead following the 4:15 p.m. shooting in the 400 block of West Church Street, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department. The woman, whose name has not been released by the sheriff's office, was treated for the wound and released.

Capt. Derek Walrod of the sheriff's office said the shooting did lead to the execution of a search warrant at the address and the arrest of the man who was cleaning the gun, Zachary C. Rosson, 33, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Walrod said the shooting is believed to have been accidental. The weapon charge stems from alleged simultaneous possession of the firearm and suspected methamphetamine.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.