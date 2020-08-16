Cartoon: We Found Trump’s Kamala Burn Book

Bob Eckstein

The moment Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate, great minds in Washington, D.C., went scrambling into action.

It’s no easy task demeaning a prominent elected official and decorated prosecutor with one pithy nickname. But this country has a not-so-secret weapon in the Oval Office: one of its finest insult comedians.

The Daily Beast has obtained evidence of Trump's midnight oil brainstorming, providing a rare glimpse inside the thought process that guides such critical decisions (instead of, say, the pandemic, the economy or our country’s race problems).

Bob Eckstein

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.