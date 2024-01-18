“Cartoon” packaging for meth seized, police concerned with appeal to kids

Narcotics and firearms seized by the Michigan State Police Wednesday, Jan. 17, in Allen Township.

ALLEN TWP. — Law enforcement has concerns with methamphetamine packaging seized in a narcotics search warrant executed Wednesday, Jan. 17 in Allen Township.

The Michigan State Police Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office executed a search warrant in the 6400 block of Bacon Road in Allen Township Wednesday with assistance from the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team and troopers from the MSP Jackson Post included a K-9 asset.

RHINO detectives located and seized “distribution amounts of methamphetamine”, illicit pharmaceuticals tablets, and multiple firearms during the execution of the search warrant, a news release issued Thursday stated.

Detectives also discovered unique packaging featuring an image of a cartoon dog that the suspect, whose name has yet to be released, utilized to package the methamphetamine for distribution, raising concerns about its potential appeal to younger users.

A baggie used to package methamphetamine.

RHINO detectives will be working closely with the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office to pursue felony charges against the suspect involved in the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing, and RHINO encourages the community to contribute any information regarding narcotics activity by contacting their office at (517) 265-5787 or MSP-RHINO@michigan.gov.

Tipsters have the option to remain anonymous and the community’s cooperation will help law enforcement in combating illegal narcotics operations.

