Cartoonist shares new book in Little Tokyo
Gwen Muranaka spoke at the Japanese American National Museum about her book, "Drawing by Heart."
A recent lawsuit verdict and pending cases could dismantle the traditional commission practice of sellers paying their own real estate agent and the buyer's.
Oyelowo says he quickly "became obsessed" with the inspiration for the show.
New proposals from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau could mean an end to medical debt negatively affecting Americans’ credit reports.
Shop the most incredible deals of the year at Amazon, Walmart and all the other usual suspects.
A Dodge Charger at 103 mph in a 35 zone caused a deadly Las Vegas crash. NTSB seeks speed-limiting tech, says, 'We're sick of not seeing action by NHTSA.'
"Thor" and "Jojo Rabbit" helmer centered new film around groundbreaking transgender player Jaiyah Saelua.
MIT researchers developed an ingestible capsule that can monitor vital signs including heart rate and breathing patterns from within a patient’s GI tract.
Writer-director follows up Oscar-winning 'Promising Young Woman' with comedic thriller set at wealthy British manor.
Temple Grandin's biggest missions is to educate more young people on different types of thinkers — and let them know there are careers out there geared toward what they’re good at.
It’s "lights out" at the start… or better yet “lights on” across the Las Vegas Strip as the Formula 1 circus comes to town.
Mariah Carey might proclaim, "It's time!" but respondents to a new Yahoo/YouGov survey say the jump from Halloween to happy holidays happens too quickly.
Crash Jewelry made 150 Cadillac V 20th anniversary Christmas ornaments out of Blackwing metal, but only nine are left.
Pricepally, a Nigerian online grocery store for fresh produce and packaged food, has raised $1.3 million seed funding, backed by Samurai Incubate (a Japanese VC that also participated in the startup’s 2021 pre-seed round), SOSV, ELEA, Hi2 Global, Chui Ventures and ex-Unilever executive David Mureithi. Following the new funding, the startup joins a handful of African food e-commerce startups, including South Africa’s Yebo Fresh and Morocco’s Terraa, that have raised funding this year, as venture capitalists continue to scale back their operations.
A weakened consumer can still be strong enough for corporate earnings but resilience has its limits.
Here are the best gift ideas for book lovers this year, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Japanese lunar technology company ispace will make its second attempt at putting a lander on the moon in the fourth quarter of 2024, just about two years after it launched its first failed mission, executives said Thursday. Despite the setback, ispace is clearly not cowed: The company is calling their second lander “Resilience,” a name that CEO Takeshi Hakamada said in a press conference is meant to represent “being strong and being able to bounce back, the quality of moving straight forward without defeat.” For that reason, the second lander will have much of the same hardware as the first, ispace’s deputy EVP of engineering Yoshitsugu Hitachi said.
After starting out 1-4, both the Bengals and receiver Ja'Marr Chase have corrected course.
Amazon, which got its start selling books, is getting into the car business. The e-commerce giant along with new partner Hyundai announced Thursday at the 2023 LA Auto Show that it will start selling vehicles on its website in the second half of 2024. Hyundai vehicles will be the first vehicles sold on Amazon.com's U.S. store with other brands following later in the year.
Domingo plays Bayard Rustin, the unheralded activist who organized 1963's historic March on Washington.
Atlanta was originally set to host the 2021 All-Star Game, but MLB moved the event because of a new voting law in Georgia.