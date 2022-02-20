Cartoonistry: Relaxing in a tropical paradise like Palm Beach is not a breeze

-

It’s February, that time of year when things really get cranking in Palm Beach. So, good luck getting that much needed rest, downtime or whatever relaxation you expected by coming here — unless maybe it’s with an icepack on your head.

As my March 6, 2011, Palm Beach Daily News cartoon pointed out, if you’re the least bit concerned about the see-and-be-seen scene, the next several weeks will make or break you. Maybe both.

Palm Beachers got a bit of respite over the last couple of years because of COVID, but if this year’s mind-numbing traffic and more than $4 billion in real estate transactions are any indication, the Palm Beach season has come roaring back with a vengeance.

Congratulations, if you were one of those who recently bought Palm Beach property. My sympathies for having to shoehorn the closing into your busy schedule of luncheons, yacht cruises, gallery openings, dinner parties, charity events and gala balls.

And, of course, whether you have newly purchased blank walls or not, there’s the added draw of the Palm Beach County Convention Center, with its 100,000 square feet of exhibition space. Square feet is what you’ll get as you traverse its four seasonal exhibitions of fine art, antiques, jewelry, contemporary art and crafts in pursuit of that shiny new object.

Then there’s the seduction of warm, sunny weather and tropical beauty that can lure one outdoors and even across the bridges to attend events such as ArtiGras, the Jupiter Seafood Festival, the Lake Worth Street Painting Festival, the Delray Affair and the Palm Beach International Boat Show. Some Palm Beachers might even want to sample the acquired taste of a Greek or Renaissance festival. I mean, there are just so many star-studded gala evenings with a 10-piece dance band and auctioneer one can take — and you certainly can’t yell out Opa! or Huzzah! there without people looking at you funny.

Frankly, most outsiders don’t understand the obligatory nature of a packed Palm Beach social calendar. It’s largely filled with quid pro quo charitable support obligations. If you scratch a charity off your list then you get scratched from its whole committee’s lists. Consequences!

And then there’s the time you have to put in at the club. Otherwise, why pay the membership dues?

The bottom line is that by the time the spring thaw rolls around, I’ll bet that you’ll be looking forward to getting some much needed rest and relaxation in a colonial house on a quiet few northeastern acres.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Cartoonistry: The Palm Beach scene, and season, has come roaring back