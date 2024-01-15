Cartwright, Brown seek answers after Route 611 closure passes one-year mark

Local officials are looking for answers from PennDOT and the National Park Service as Route 611 in the Delaware Water Gap area has remained closed for over a year with no reopening date set.

The stretch of 611 between Cherry Valley Road/Oak Street and Slateford Road has been closed since Dec. 6, 2022, when heavy rain caused a rock slide. Part of this stretch is within Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. A Special Use Permit from the NPS is required before the reopening project can start.

Businesses on both ends of the closure in Delaware Water Gap and Portland have been feeling the losses. One local shop, Asparagus Sunshine, has since closed.

The impact has also been felt by emergency vehicles. When open, Route 611 acts as an emergency route and secondary option when Interstate 80 traffic backs up.

On Jan. 9, the Pocono Chamber of Commerce announced that it had sought the assistance of U.S. Reps. Matt Cartwright and Susan Wild to expedite the NPS permit process.

"This December, marks one year DWG has been closed, however this is not the first time. The businesses that are still afloat are truly suffering keeping their doors open," the Chamber wrote, adding that it hoped Cartwright and Wild "will take this letter into consideration and do anything in their position to help move NPS forward and work with PennDOT to open this road, safely and quickly."

A sign that reads "Road Closed to Thru Traffic" points travelers to a detour on Sept. 12, 2023, in Delaware Water Gap as a section of Route 611 remains closed.

On Jan. 10, Cartwright responded by requesting a meeting with NPS and PennDOT officials on Jan. 17 to discuss the closure.

“The year anniversary of the closure of Route 611 at the Northampton-Monroe County border passed in early December, and yet there is still no indication of when this vital artery will be reopened,” Cartwright wrote to PennDOT District 5 Executive Christopher J. Kufro and Delaware Water Gap National Park and Recreation Area Superintendent Doyle W. Sapp.

“Businesses are suffering, commuters are frustrated, and the surrounding community is looking for answers when it comes to the project’s prolonged delay,” he wrote.

Cartwright has coordinated this meeting to include state Sen. Rosemary M. Brown (R-40) and state Rep. Tarah Probst (D-189).

“Our intention is to convene a discussion on how we can mitigate the challenges the National Park Service and PennDOT are facing when it comes to reopening Route 611 and devising a cooperative strategy between both agencies that will provide relief to the people we serve,” Cartwright said.

A rock slide on Pennsylvania Route 611, as seen on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The slide was caused by recent heavy rain.

Also on Jan. 10, Brown responded with a letter to NPS Director Charles Sams calling for the prioritization of the federal permit.

“Since the initial road closure more than a year ago, the state has been compliant and reasonable throughout the permitting process with the National Park Service and working to understand what they require. It is not always easy, however, the need for urgency must be reciprocated for the people in this region,” Brown said in a press release. “They need to prioritize the information needed, the processing of that information, and make definitive decisions to meet their laws so we can move forward. It is extremely dangerous to have this roadway removed from our detour options based on its location parallel to Route 80.”

“It is also doing more harm than necessary to our businesses. One lane, safely opened, at this point is the goal and the state is ready when the National Park Service says ‘go,’” Brown said.

After PennDOT's initial assessment, the agency announced a multiphase project to get Route 611 fixed and eventually reopened.

Road closed signs at the south end of closure on Pennsylvania Route 611, as seen on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The road is closed from Cherry Valley Road/Oak Street to Slateford Road due to a rock slide.

According to PennDOT District 5 press officer Sean Brown back in May of 2023, the first phase of scaling to remove loose rock throughout the project area within PennDOT's right-of-way was estimated to last six months, after which a temporary and controlled single lane of traffic would possibly be opened. The second phase would then include long-term stabilization of slope sections outside of PennDOT's right of way, which would need a separate environmental clearance once the full scope of work was identified.

In September of 2023, PennDOT noted that it was close to receiving needed documents and approvals from the NPS to get started on the first phase of work.

According to PennDOT, the agency received NPS comments on its Special Use Permit application on Sept. 14, 2023. PennDOT, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the NPS met on Sept. 28 and Dec. 21. PennDOT and the NPS had a field walkthrough on Oct. 17.

At the December meeting, "PennDOT learned the NPS is still coordinating with their internal support staff to review the amount of rock to be removed and to determine if that triggers a higher level environmental review," PennDOT said.

Next steps are an internal NPS meeting in mid-January, followed by another meeting with the NPS, PennDOT and FHWA to discuss the outcomes of the internal meeting.

Maria Francis covers K-12 education and real estate, housing and development for the Pocono Record. Reach her at mfrancis@poconorecord.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Cartwright, Brown write to PennDOT, NPS about Route 611 closure