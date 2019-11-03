Carvana Co.'s (NYSE:CVNA) Shift From Loss To Profit

Carvana Co.'s (NYSE:CVNA): Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The US$13b market-cap posted a loss in its most recent financial year of -US$67.3m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -US$101.4m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is CVNA’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? I’ve put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for CVNA, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

CVNA is bordering on breakeven, according to the 18 Specialty Retail analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$121m in 2022. CVNA is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. How fast will CVNA have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 63% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving CVNA’s growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before I wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. CVNA currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in CVNA’s case, it has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

