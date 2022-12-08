Carvana shares rebound almost 30%, attracts new watchers on StockTwits

FILE PHOTO: Vehicles are displayed at a Carvana dealership in Austin
1
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Shares of Carvana Co rebounded nearly 30% on Thursday, erasing some of the previous day's deep losses inflicted by worries about the used car seller's solvency.

The surge came as Carvana topped a list of stocks attracting new watchers on StockTwits, a website popular with amateur traders.

Carvana shares on Wednesday dropped over 40% to a new low after Bloomberg reported the company was speaking with lawyers and investment bankers about options for managing its debt load.

The company has suffered from waning used-car demand and high costs, forcing it to undertake job reductions to rein in expenses this year.

Its notes maturing in 2025 remained under pressure at around 42 cents on the dollar, above a low of 40 cents a month earlier but down from around 43 cents late on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Carvana downgraded at Wedbush on restructuring concerns, stock slammed

    Carvana Co. shares were falling about 30% in morning trading Wednesday after Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral, writing of his view that the company's bankruptcy risk is rising. He mentioned a

  • Carvana Pact Offers a Blueprint for Battle-Weary Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- As Carvana Co. bondholders prepare to negotiate with the car seller to fix its debt load, they’re using a playbook that could become increasingly common when companies fall into distress. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Man

  • Stocks Moving the Most Today: Ciena, Carvana, GameStop, C3.ai, and More

    FEATURE Stocks rose Thursday, with the S&P 500 ending its five-session losing streak. Here are some stocks that were making moves: Ciena (ticker: CIEN) stock surged 20% after the maker of optical-networking hardware posted fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that were much higher than analysts’ expectations.

  • Carvana Stock Rebounds; CarGurus Shares Jump

    Shares of Carvana on Thursday rebounded following Wednesday's losses on reports that the user-car dealer's creditors had signed agreements on a potential capital raise. The stock was recently up about 17%, after closing down 43% a day earlier. The creditor group, which include Apollo Global Management, Pacific Investment Management and Ares Management, signed a three-month cooperation deal to ensure they act in unison if the company attempts to borrow new debt, [The Wall Street Journal reported]

  • Cathie Wood thinks former Salesforce CEO Bret Taylor should run Twitter next

    Cathie Wood joined Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday to talk about the Fed, her firm's recent performance, and the future of Twitter.

  • Here’s How FRP Holdings (FRPH) Survived Recession

    Rhizome Partners, an investment management company, released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund generated a 4.8% net loss compared to a 4.9% loss for the S&P 500 Index and a 10.8% loss for the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). […]

  • Is Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

    Here is how Dorian LPG (LPG) and Teekay Tankers (TNK) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Hedge fund Third Point takes stake in Bath & Body Works, pushes for board changes

    Hedge fund Third Point owns more than 6% of Bath & Body Works and is pushing the retail chain to appoint new board members, according to a regulatory filing made on Thursday. Third Point criticized the company's board for having signed off on excessive executive pay packages and said it needs to cut costs. Bath & Body Works' stock price had tumbled nearly 40% since January.

  • What Makes Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Stock Attractive?

    Rhizome Partners, an investment management company, released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund generated a 4.8% net loss compared to a 4.9% loss for the S&P 500 Index and a 10.8% loss for the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). […]

  • Shelby County assistant District Attorney arrested for DUI, records show

    An assistant to the Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly driving under the influence in Memphis and knocking down a utility pole with her car, according to her arrest affidavit.

  • Carvana Stock Rebounds as Fear of Debt Restructuring Grows

    Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded his rating on Carvana shares to Underperform and lowered his price target for the company’s stock to $1.

  • Why Shopify, Salesforce, and The Trade Desk Stock Fell This Week

    Technology stocks reverted to their old ways this week and were declining as investors grew increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's commitment to interest rate increases could end up pushing the economy into a recession. Investors were also responding to less-than-stellar news for Salesforce news this week, and an analyst's downgrade for Shopify's stock. Investors were generally pessimistic as they considered Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments last week.

  • What is the 'Air Raid' offense and how will Wisconsin Badgers football look different?

    Wisconsin, a team for decades defined by its bruising running game, could be shifting to an attack far more reliant on the forward pass.

  • Is This the Time to Add Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) to Your Portfolio?

    Heartland Advisors, an investment management company, released its “Heartland Opportunistic Value Equity Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -4.47% Net of Bundled Fees compared to the Russell 3000 Value Index’s -5.56% return. The strategy’s outperformance in the quarter was attributed […]

  • Apple: Foxconn manufacturers urge Chinese officials to ease COVID policies

    Amid supply chain difficulties stemming from China's zero-COVID policy, Foxconn's founder reportedly urged Chinese leaders to ease some of the country's guidelines.

  • WTO Rules Against US Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum Imposed by Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- The World Trade Organization said the US violated trade rules when it imposed steel and aluminum tariffs that former President Donald Trump said were necessary to protect America’s national security, according to an email from Norway’s Foreign Ministry.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Co

  • CarGurus Shares Gain On Share Buyback Approval Up To $250M

    CarGurus, Inc's (NASDAQ: CARG) board approved a share repurchase of up to $250 million. "We are committed to using cash flow from operations to drive business growth, thoughtful add-on acquisitions, and strategically returning cash to shareholders through a share repurchase," said Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer. Also Read: CarGurus Stock Has Collapsed -- But Analysts Say It's Actually Outperforming Dire Industry Circumstances: Here's Why CarGurus held $404.4 million in cash and equivale

  • Carvana Defiant in Face of Alarms About Possible Bankruptcy

    Carvana undoubtedly is facing the biggest crisis in its 10 years of existence. For several weeks now the online car dealership has been the subject of speculation about its financial condition and the prospect of a bankruptcy filing. The private-equity firm Apollo Global Management and Pacific Investment Management, known as Pimco, signed a pact to join negotiations with the company in order to recover their investments.

  • Only one U.S. City Made The Top Travel Destinations List in 2022

    There have been studies that showed the anticipation of and planning process for a holiday can independently cause a spike in happiness levels and some may be experiencing wanderlust without actually intending on buying. When it comes to trending locales, Great Britain's London, Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City and France's Paris came out on top of what a Google representative told CNN were the cities that saw a "high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2022 as compared to 2021."

  • Lululemon Drops as Profitability, Sales Outlook Fall Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares dropped as lower-than-expected profitability raised concerns about a pileup of inventory and the yogawear maker’s full-year sales forecast disappointed Wall Street. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy D