7

Carvana shares spike again, up 282% year-to-date

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·1 min read

Carvana (CVNA) is up again as much as 33% on Thursday after gaining 111% over the previous five sessions. The used car platform's shares are up 282% year-to-date.

As the markets rallied in January, speculative growth shares have also taken off, with short sellers covering their positions in heavily shorted stocks like Carvana. CVNA's short interest comprises around 65% of the float.

The company, once a pandemic darling, laid off workers last year in an effort to cut costs and preserve cash. The used car industry, which experienced record high inflation in 2022, has seen a slowdown in demand amid higher interest rates.

"Based on my fourth quarter expectations, I expect them [Carvana] to lose $2 billion in 2022 on the bottom line," said Douglas Arthur, managing director at Huber Research Partners, recently told Yahoo Finance.

"The equity market is largely shut off, and the bond market is largely shut off, so where is the money going to come from if they run out of money?," said the analyst, who has a Sell rating on the stock.

Despite this year's gains, Carvana is still trading about 95% lower than its closing high of $370.10 in August 2021.

"This economic environment remains uncertain, but we are focused squarely on the goal of driving the business to profitability," said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO in the company's latest quarterly release last year.

Ines is a senior business reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon earnings preview: Analysts are watching margins, cloud business

    Amazon is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 2.

  • 3 Signs Carvana Has Hit the Wall

    Carvana stock has crashed back to Earth after a massive run, and these three indicators show just how bad things are.

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers rush to cover their positions on a stock. The sudden rush of buying can quickly push a stock price higher. After a tough market year in 2022, some stocks have built up large short-seller followings, potentially priming the pump for a new wave of short squeezes.

  • Apple, Amazon, Alphabet earnings: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the expectations for Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet earnings.

  • Apple to report Q1 earnings as global smartphone sales growth slows

    Apple will report its Q1 earnings on Thursday after the bell as global smartphone sales flag.

  • Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years

    When Cathie Wood speaks, people listen. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management has had a far-from-perfect record when it comes to her investment choices -- not to mention not exactly flattering feedback from CNBC's Jim Cramer. When asked what stock Wood would choose she won a million dollar lottery and was forced to choose a stock for ten years, Wood's pick was just as disruptive as her reputation.

  • Ford earnings: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to break down the expectations for Ford’s earnings and EV pricing.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech leads post-Fed rally, heavyweight earnings loom

    U.S. stocks were mixed at the open on Thursday, with tech stocks leading the way up following the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike and ahead of another batch of corporate earnings, most prominently from technology titans.

  • Carvana, Peloton Soar as Treasury Yields Fall

    Speculative stocks rallied Wednesday as traders ramped up [dovish rate bets](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/federal-reserve-meeting-interest-rate-hike-february-2023/card/rate-bets-turn-dovish-as-powell-speaks-zPT33NiWlqdHaw9a40Kx). Carvana shares rallied 39% in late Wednesday trading, bringing the online used-car seller's year-to-date gains to nearly 200%. Peloton shares rose 26%. Both stocks are pandemic-era favorites that crashed hard in 2022. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the

  • Google exec claims he was fired for not being 'inclusive,' denying Asian female colleague's sexual advances

    Ryan Olohan, a married dad of seven, was fired from Google after 15 years allegedly for not being "inclusive" after a female exec retaliated against him for denying her sexual advances.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Hindenburg bet against India's Adani puzzles rival U.S. short sellers

    (Reuters) -When Hindenburg Research revealed a short position in Adani Group last week, some U.S. investors said they were intrigued about the actual mechanics of its trade, because Indian securities rules make it hard for foreigners to bet against companies there. Its allegations, which the Indian conglomerate has denied, have wiped out more than $80 billion of market value from its seven listed companies and knocked billionaire Gautam Adani from his perch as the world's third-richest man. On Wednesday, a $2.5 billion sale of shares by one of its companies Adani Enterprises was called off.

  • How Long Will $1,500,000 Last Me in Retirement?

    If you find yourself with $1.5 million in retirement savings, you're doing more than five times better than the average retiree, who only has $279,997. It is true that $1.5 million can last indefinitely in retirement if you don't spend … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $1,500,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Eli Lilly Dives After A 'Bump In The Road' Shakes Its Newest Diabetes Drug

    Eli Lilly experienced a "bump in the road" for its newest diabetes treatment, Mounjaro, an analyst said Thursday as LLY stock toppled.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • India's Adani Calls Off $2.5B Share Sale — Bill Ackman Gets Suspicious About Offering

    Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises has called off its $2.5 billion share sale, also known as a follow-on public offer, according to a statement issued by the firm to exchanges on Wednesday. What Happened: The board decided not to go ahead with the share sale, which was fully subscribed. "Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility, the company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdr

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Meta, ELF, Align

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Meta, Elf, Align

  • Did Powell just give stocks permission to keep on climbing? Here’s what latest Fed decision means for markets

    U.S. stocks and bonds rallied on Wednesday, much to the chagrin of traders who had ramped up bearish bets on the expectation that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell would push back against the market's latest advance.

  • Hanesbrands Shares Plunge After Dividend Cut, Gloomy Earnings and Forecast

    Hanesbrands shares lost nearly a quarter of their value after the apparel maker eliminated its dividend to shore up its balance sheet as sales continue to slump. The company, reporting earnings on Thursday, said it swung to a fourth-quarter loss on a 16% decline in sales during the period, as consumers pulled back in the U.S. and international markets, and retailers cut orders to reduce their inventory positions. Total sales were down 8% in 2022 and are expected to fall again this year, prompting Hanesbrands to push an $8 billion annual sales target back by two years to 2026.

  • Do I Have To Pay a Relative's Taxes After They Die?

    When a loved one passes away, it can be an emotional experience. Unfortunately, handling the deceased's finances can add to this stress. While most people know that you need to file a final tax return for the deceased, most people … Continue reading → The post Income in Respect of a Decedent (IRD) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.