Carvana Edges Toward Reworking Debt as Cash Burn Heightens Risks

2
Eliza Ronalds-Hannon and Davide Scigliuzzo
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. is consulting with lawyers and investment bankers about options for managing its debt load as plunging used car prices and the company’s swift cash burn threaten its future solvency.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The online car seller has spoken with advisers at Kirkland & Ellis and Moelis & Co., according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified talking about confidential discussions. Carvana is considering possibilities while some of its largest creditors are banding together to negotiate as a bloc with the company.

Representatives for Kirkland & Ellis, Moelis and Carvana didn’t comment.

Funds including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Pacific Investment Management Co. have signed a cooperation agreement, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The holders have about $4 billion of Carvana’s unsecured debt, or around 70% of the total outstanding, and the pact will last a minimum of three months.

Carvana’s bonds have fallen below 45 cents on the dollar and have been at distressed levels for months, indicating that investors believe there’s a high chance the company will default. The company has posted net losses every quarter since it went public except for one, and its operating cash flow has been negative for every quarter except one.

About-Face

Tempe, Arizona-based Carvana, a onetime hedge fund darling, has seen its stock plunge about 98% this year because of investor concerns over its long-term prospects. The company’s shares dropped more than 40% to $3.91 on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported on the creditor agreement.

Few companies benefited from the pandemic economy as much as Carvana. When Covid fears shuttered car dealerships around the country in 2020, consumers could go online to select a vehicle at Carvana and have it delivered to their doorstep. The company’s shares rose 160% that year.

But used car prices have slumped this year, hurting Carvana’s margins, while rising interest rates boost the cost of a car for consumers financing their purchases. Carvana said last month that it was cutting about 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, as it confronts the brutal math of its industry.

Seth Basham, an equity analyst at Wedbush, slashed his 12-month forecast for Carvana’s share price to $1.

“These developments indicate a higher likelihood of debt restructuring that could leave the equity worthless in a bankruptcy scenario, or highly diluted in a best case,” Basham wrote in a note to clients.

(Updates with analyst comment, background on pandemic performance from seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Carvana stock sees steep decline amid pressures on the used car market

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses why Carvana stock is crashing on Wednesday.

  • Carvana, the Amazon of Used Cars, Is Collapsing

    Carvana, the Amazon of used cars, on Wednesday is having one of its worst days on Wall Street. Carvana shares fell more than 36% to $4.27 as doubts about the company's ability to meet its payment deadlines piled up. In a nutshell, the comparative market value, if shares outstanding were the same in both periods, would have been $41.45 billion on Dec. 31, 2021.

  • Oil Tumbles to Erase 2022 Gains on Easing Demand for Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- It doesn’t take much to get oil prices moving lower these days, thanks to shrinking liquidity that’s sapped the life out of the market.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterStock Traders Worried About Treasury Curve Signals: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialBoth benchm

  • Carvana stock tumbles 35%, risking worst day on record as bankruptcy fears rev up

    Shares of used-car retailer were in line to post their second-worst, and possibly worst, day on record Wednesday amid growing concerns about solvency.

  • Carvana Plunges as Apollo-Pimco Creditor Truce Creates Stock Doubts

    (Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. plunged on Wednesday as Wall Street’s pessimism spread on its shares after the online car dealer’s largest creditors signed a deal to act together in negotiations with the company.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterStock Traders Worried About Treasury Curve Signals: Markets WrapTrump Companie

  • Microsoft Agrees to 10-Year Call of Duty Deal With Nintendo

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. and Nintendo Co. agreed to a 10-year deal to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo gaming platforms, signaling a willingness to share one of the game industry’s most important titles at a time of growing consolidation in the industry.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterStock Traders Worried About

  • DWS Weighs Sale of Private Equity Secondaries Business in Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s asset management arm DWS Group is considering a sale of its private equity secondaries business as part of a plan to pull back from areas where it doesn’t have sufficient scale.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterStock Traders Worried About Treasury Curve Signals: Markets WrapTrump Comp

  • A DAO Is Trying to Buy the US Constitution—Again

    It’s history repeating itself.

  • Dangerous Slide of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars'

    What a difference a year makes. Carvana, a market and hedge fund darling just over a year ago, is now disavowed by the same investors who seem to be speculating about its possible default and bankruptcy.

  • Virtu Had No Losses From FTX Collapse, CEO Says: Goldman Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Virtu Financial Chief Executive Officer Douglas Cifu said the market-making firm saw no losses stemming from the unraveling of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterStock Traders Worried About Treasury Curve Signals: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Cri

  • Spending 11 Hours With FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried

    Bloomberg's Zeke Faux spent 11 hours with Sam Bankman-Fried at his his penthouse in the Bahamas after his cryptocurrency exchange FTX imploded. He's on "Bloomberg Crypto."

  • Jeff Gundlach says the Fed is digging a hole with its rate hikes only to fill it back in: 'Makes you wonder why they bother'

    Import and export prices show that the central bank's tightening campaign has already brought down inflation, the billionaire investor said.

  • San Francisco changes course, bans police use of 'killer robots' amid public outrage

    Tuesday's vote came a week after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 8-3 to initially approve allowing "killer robots" in emergencies.

  • Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) Shares Could Be 48% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Does the December share price for Flight Centre Travel Group Limited ( ASX:FLT ) reflect what it's really worth? Today...

  • Trans Athletes Can Self-Identify in Community Sports in New Zealand

    The new policy doesn't force transgender athletes to explain their gender identity to play on sports teams that better fit their identity.

  • As Covid Funds Dry Up, Uninsured Go ‘Back to the Old Ways’

    The U.S. has spent about $25 billion to vaccinate, test and treat the uninsured during the Covid-19 pandemic, but with federal funds drying up and Congress declining to provide additional resources, many people without insurance are finding themselves unable to afford the health care they need. “We’re back to the old ways,” Michele Johnson, executive director of the Tennessee Justice Center, told Noah Weiland and Sarah Kliff of The New York Times. “People are going without vitally important serv

  • You can order bouquets from these flower delivery services for Christmas

    From hostess decorations to unique flower arrangements for loved ones, these flower delivery services have it all.

  • FBI got tip about shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest

    Authorities said the person who would later kill five at a Colorado gay nightclub was on the FBI’s radar a day before being arrested for threatening to kill family members but agents closed out the case just weeks later. The disclosure by the FBI to The Associated Press creates a new timeline for when law enforcement was first alerted to Anderson Lee Aldrich as a potential danger. Previously it was thought Aldrich only became known to authorities after making the threat on June 18, 2021.

  • S&P posts 4th straight decline as recession talk weighs on Wall Street

    Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 extending its losing streak to four sessions, as skittish investors fretted over Federal Reserve rate hikes and further talk of a looming recession. Meta Platforms Inc dragged down markets, with its shares sliding 6.8% following reports that European Union regulators have ruled the company should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on their digital activity. Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc fell between 2.5% and 3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was pulled lower for a third straight session.

  • Miner Vale looks to close deal with partner for base metals in H1

    Brazilian mining company Vale is in advanced talks with possible partners for its new base metals investment vehicle and looks to have a deal concluded during the first half of 2023, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Pimenta said on Wednesday. Pimenta told investors during a meeting at the New York Stock Exchange that Brazil's Vale will sell only 10% of the new base metals unit to the chosen partner and will retain the remaining 90% so as to have control over the decisions for the venture. The new company, which will be headquartered outside of Brazil - with Canada as a strong possibility - will have an estimated capex of $20 billion and will manage the nickel and copper projects in Brazil, Canada and Indonesia.