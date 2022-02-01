Carver to appeal denial of medical parole

Julie Manganis, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·1 min read

Feb. 1—BEVERLY — James Carver is appealing a judge's denial of medical parole.

A month after Salem Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Karp said he would not overrule the state's commissioner of correction, Carver's attorney filed a notice with the court that she's appealing.

Carver, 57, was convicted of 15 counts of second-degree murder in the 1984 Elliott Chambers rooming house arson fire in Beverly. Among the dead was a child.

Prosecutors argued, and a Newburyport Superior Court jury found, that Carver had set the blaze out of jealousy that his former girlfriend was dating a man who lived in the rooming house.

Carver, now 57, has continued to maintain his innocence, filing and losing multiple appeals for a new trial.

Last year he sought medical parole under a change in the law aimed at offering compassionate release to terminally ill or frail elderly prisoners who are no longer a danger to the public.

Carver suffers from several medical conditions, but the commissioner of corrections and in December, a judge, found that he is not debilitated to the point he could not re-offend if released.

His attorney filed notice with the court late last week that she is appealing the ruling.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Beverly Hills Man Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Assault Charges

    David Pearce was arrested last month in connection to the death of model Christy Giles.

  • Husband in Bonita Springs wife's death pleads not guilty, declared indigent

    Kenneth Balishin was arraigned Monday before Judge Nicholas R. Thompson and remains in Lee County Jail on no bond.

  • Avenatti decides not to testify at trial vs. Stormy Daniels

    Michael Avenatti said Tuesday that he will not testify at his trial on charges that he cheated porn actor Stormy Daniels out of nearly $300,000 in book proceeds. Avenatti announced his decision in Manhattan federal court after telling Judge Jesse M. Furman he had no witnesses in court who were ready to testify. The California lawyer, who became well known representing Daniels in 2018 in her legal fights against then-President Donald Trump, said he chose not to testify because prosecutors had not proven their case.

  • Storm packing heavy ice, snow bears down on central U.S

    The system, which will last through Thursday in certain parts of the region, is likely to dump six to 12 inches of snow over portions of the southern Rockies and south and central Plains, with snowfall stretching into the Midwest. A "corridor of heavy ice" will stretch from the Ohio River Valley down to Texas, according to a forecast from NWS' National Prediction Center. "Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect for much of the areas to be affected by heavy snow and ice," the weather agency said.

  • Federal judge rejects plea deal for Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers

    Deal would have averted a hate crimes trial for Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were already sentenced to life in prison Travis McMichael, left, and his father Gregory McMichael, who were convicted along with William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Photograph: AP A federal judge has rejected a plea deal that would have averted a hate crimes trial for two of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was chased and fatally shot i

  • Dana White explains why he thinks Floyd Mayweather hasn’t paid Logan Paul

    Paul boxed Mayweather last summer, surviving all eight rounds in the exhibition bout

  • Three Suspects in Bizarro Plot to Kidnap Mennonite Kids and Kill Their Parents Will Be Extradited to U.S.

    Rockingham County Sheriff's OfficeThree American citizens who have been hiding out in Scotland for several years after attempting to kidnap five Mennonite children and slaughter their parents are due to be extradited back home to face charges, federal prosecutors said.A Scottish court has rejected the appeal of the three to avoid extradition in connection with a violent 2018 kidnapping plot that U.S. prosecutors have compared to a “bad horror movie.”“If proved, this was a premeditated conspiracy

  • Pedophile Madeleine McCann Suspect Reportedly Worked at Resort Where She Was Snatched

    ReutersA stunning revelation discovered by a German team of investigative journalists has put the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in the very resort from which she disappeared.Convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner, who has emerged as the only suspect in the 15-year-old cold case, worked as a handy man at the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz in the spring of 2007, according to the German documentary New Leads in the Maddie Case which will air on Monday evening in Europe.A produ

  • Family wants no contact with woman facing terrorism charge

    The family of a Kansas woman charged with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion says they want nothing to do with her, a prosecutor said Monday. Allison Ekren, 42, made an initial appearance on Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. At the end of the hearing, though, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh told the judge that he had been in contact with Ekren's parents and her adult children, and all had said they wanted no contact with her.

  • Suzanne Morphew's Texts About Bad Marriage With Barry Morphew Released By Judge

    Texts in which Suzanne Morphew discussed her flawed relationship with her husband Barry Morphew, who is now accused of her murder, have been released to the public. Last week, Chaffee County Judge Ramsey Lama ordered the release of several pieces of evidence from Barry Morphew's preliminary hearing, including various texts that put their relationship into context, Fox 21 News in Colorado Springs reports. Barry Morphew was arrested and charged last year with first-degree murder in connection with

  • Stolen 1967 Shelby GT500 found stripped outside of Tulsa

    A stolen 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was located in a rural area outside Tulsa, Okla., after having been stripped of its body panels.

  • State seeks long sentence for cop convicted in Wright death

    The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright should face a sentence above the state’s guidelines because she abused her authority as a police officer and endangered others when she fired her weapon, prosecutors said in a court filing Monday. “She expressed remorse and apologized to Mr. Wright’s family from the stand, and will again at sentencing," her attorneys wrote.

  • Off-duty correction officer shoots armed Bronx robbers after he’s lured by woman with promise of date

    An off-duty correction officer shot a pair of armed robbers in the Bronx after he was lured into meeting up by a woman promising him a date, police sources said. The correction officer thought he was meeting 21-year-old Diamond Sanchez for a date about 6 p.m. Saturday — but she had other plans for him, the sources said. Police did not release the name of the correction officer, who’s in his ...

  • Farrah Abraham leaving California following arrest, says she lost body function in altercation: report

    Farrah Abraham is reportedly leaving California following her recent arrest at a nightclub in Los Angeles.

  • Columbus police release second video of suspects in fatal shooting of Makenzi Ridley

    Columbus police released a second video depicting males suspected in the June shooting death of 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley outside a rec center.

  • 9-year-old escapes after man abducts her as she walked from bus stop, VA cops say

    He asked her for directions then grabbed her and put her in his car, according to police.

  • Off-duty officer at Washington home dies after deputy fires while pursuing suspect

    Donald Sahota, 52, who worked for Vancouver police in Washington state, was off-duty when he was mistakenly killed by a sheriff's deputy, police say.

  • Orange Park firearms probe leads to machine-gun charges against Wisconsin YouTube celeb

    The indictment of Matthew Hoover, who posts on YouTube videos as CRS Firearms, alarmed supporters who by Monday had raised about $110,000 to help him.

  • Man issued summons following deadly dog attack in Waynesboro

    Police said a Waynesboro man has been issued a summons following a dog attack that killed a young girl Saturday on Parker Heights Road.

  • Girl says man with homemade ‘Ski Patrol’ jacket followed her on Colorado mountain

    The man was “wearing a red jacket with ‘Ski Patrol’ written poorly on the outside, in what appeared to be Sharpie marker,” officials said.