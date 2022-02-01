Carver to appeal denial of medical parole

Feb. 1—BEVERLY — James Carver is appealing a judge's denial of medical parole.

A month after Salem Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Karp said he would not overrule the state's commissioner of correction, Carver's attorney filed a notice with the court that she's appealing.

Carver, 57, was convicted of 15 counts of second-degree murder in the 1984 Elliott Chambers rooming house arson fire in Beverly. Among the dead was a child.

Prosecutors argued, and a Newburyport Superior Court jury found, that Carver had set the blaze out of jealousy that his former girlfriend was dating a man who lived in the rooming house.

Carver, now 57, has continued to maintain his innocence, filing and losing multiple appeals for a new trial.

Last year he sought medical parole under a change in the law aimed at offering compassionate release to terminally ill or frail elderly prisoners who are no longer a danger to the public.

Carver suffers from several medical conditions, but the commissioner of corrections and in December, a judge, found that he is not debilitated to the point he could not re-offend if released.

His attorney filed notice with the court late last week that she is appealing the ruling.

