Carver appeals denial of medical parole

Julie Manganis, Gloucester Daily Times, Mass.
·2 min read

Mar. 15—BEVERLY — A man serving 15 concurrent life sentences for the deaths of 15 people — including a 9-year-old boy — in a 1984 rooming house fire in Beverly, is asking a judge to overrule the Department of Corrections and release him on medical parole.

James Carver's attorney on Thursday filed a new petition for judicial review of the request, which Carver first made last year.

At that time, Carver's request was based on the grounds that he was "highly likely" to become incapacitated if he were to contract COVID-19.

Since then, Carver, 57, has received both Moderna COVID-19 vaccination shots. He is currently serving his sentences at the Old Colony Correctional Institution in Bridgewater.

Carver was convicted of arson and 15 counts of second degree murder as a result of the July 4, 1984, fire. A jury found he'd set the blaze in a fit of jealousy over a former girlfriend dating someone who lived in the Elliott Chambers, a rooming house at the corner of Elliott and Rantoul streets in Beverly.

While he became eligible for parole three years ago, he has waived that hearing. He's also pursued a series of appeals and legal challenges to his conviction, a factor that prosecutors and corrections officials say shows a lack of acceptance of responsibility for the fire and deaths.

Though he has received the COVID-19 vaccine, his lawyer, Sharon Sullivan-Puccini, argues in court papers that Carver's "myriad" medical conditions still warrant his release from prison.

Carver uses a wheelchair due to balance problems and difficulty walking, following surgery on a benign tumor on a nerve, but is able to transfer himself to bed, according to the filing. He also has a number of other health problems.

Sullivan-Puccini maintains in her filing that medical parole for a prisoner who is suffering from an irreversible medical condition is a right, not a privilege, because the language of the statute uses the words "shall be released," and that Carver's continued incarceration "constitutes unlawful confinement."

In the years between the fire and his arrest, Carver met and married another woman and they had a child, whom Carver could live with in New Hampshire if released, his lawyer said in court papers.

State officials and prosecutors disagree with her contention that Carver no longer poses a safety risk, citing an incident last June in which he allegedly struggled with a corrections officer, as well as Carver's ability to get in and out of his wheelchair on his own.

They say he does not meet the criteria for medical parole, saying he is not permanently incapacitated or terminally ill.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

