Carver found guilty on all charges

Mar. 10—SCIOTO — Scioto County Prosecutor, Shane Tieman announced that on March 10, 2021, Mary Beth Ann Carver, of Lucasville, Ohio, was found guilty by a Scioto County Jury.

Carver was found guilty of one count of endangering children, a felony of the second degree; three counts of endangering children, felonies of the third degree; one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; and one count of Obstructing Official Business, a felony of the fifth degree.

The trial commenced Monday and the matter was handed to the jury at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. The jury deliberated for less than two hours.

The case arose from the August 15, 2020 incident in Lucasville, Ohio involving Carver's three young children. The State of Ohio presented seventeen witnesses, including lay witnesses, law enforcement, and experts as well as admitted thirty-four exhibits. The defense had three witnesses, including the Defendant.

As a result of the verdict, Judge Mark E. Kuhn, found that the F2 Child Endangering merged with the F2 Felonious Assault for sentencing purposes. Judge Kuhn ran the remaining counts consecutively to one another for an aggregate sentence of fourteen to eighteen years in prison. This marks the second jury trial since the start of the pandemic. The previous trial being convictions for drug traffickers out of Michigan. Covid protocols were in place for each trial to ensure the safety of the participants, the jurors and the public.

The State of Ohio was represented by Chief Assistant Prosecutor Julie Cooke-Hutchinson and Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Hale. Attorney Shawn Stratton provided legal representation for Carver.

Prosecutor Tieman thanked the officers of the Scioto County Sheriff's Office for their efforts in bringing Carver to justice. The Prosecutor also wished to thank the various agencies that assisted in providing medical care on the scene: Clay Squad 11, Rubyville Fire Department, Minford Ambulance, Clay Squad 12, Rosemount Fire Department, and Air Evac Life Team. Additionally, the Prosecutor wished to recognize the good Samaritans on the scene.