Carver tries for fifth time to win a new trial in 1984 arson deaths

Jul. 25—BEVERLY — James Carver has spent more than three decades in prison for the deaths of 15 people killed in the Elliott Chambers rooming house fire in 1984, which a jury found that he had set.

But now, new attorneys from the state public defender's Innocence Program and the Boston College Innocence Program argue that modern fire science principles point to another possible cause for the deadly blaze‚ an accident, possibly electrical.

Carver's new lawyers, Lisa Kavanaugh and Charlotte Whitmore, also argue that courts now have a better understanding of the prevalence of mistaken eyewitness investigation — and that much of the focus on Carver as a suspect was based on a witness identifying Carver as the person he saw near the rooming house shortly before the fire.

Kavanaugh acknowledged the July 4, 1984, fire that swept through the rooming house at the corner of Elliott and Rantoul streets in Beverly as "one of the worst fire tragedies in state history." Among those killed was a child staying with his grandmother.

But she argues that a "misguided" rush to judgment, initially based on an anonymous tip and now-discredited fire science, tainted the investigation from the start, and that later witness statements were affected by a variety of factors.

"These beliefs about the fire's origin and cause unquestionably shaped the course of the police investigation, producing a singular focus on who was in the vicinity of the stack of newspapers in the minutes leading up to the fire," Kavanaugh wrote in her 97-page motion and memorandum. "They were also widely reported in the media, and inevitably shaped what witnesses and members of the public believed about the fire's origin and cause."

Fire's start questioned

Much of her motion focuses on evolving science in fire and arson investigations that she says now show that the prosecution's theory of how the fire started "is scientifically unfounded."

State arson investigators concluded that the fire started on a burned stack of newspapers, and were based on a belief that fires spread only upward and that the area under the stack was not burned.

Investigators found no traces of accelerants on the newspaper or on Carver's clothing, which he gave to police voluntarily.

"When viewed through the lens of modern fire science principles, it is clear that the Commonwealth's investigators improperly determined the fire's area of origin, relied on discredited indicators of incendiary fires, and failed to eliminate accidental causes of the fire," Kavanaugh wrote.

The lawyers brought in an expert witness, Craig Beyler, who has opined that the investigation "like many others conducted in the 1980s and 1990s" was "plagued by numerous myths and misconceptions" about fire scene evidence, including the belief that fires do not burn down.

Beyler suggests, based on the condition of the floor and walls of the entryway, that the fire marshal's conclusion that the blaze was set on a pile of newspapers was incorrect, and that he believes the fire started above the entry alcove, potentially due to an electrical issue. He also suggests that the fire marshal misunderstood causes for electrical fires.

Carver's lawyers have also hired another expert witness, psychologist Nancy Franklin, to testify about mistaken identification.

The testimony of those experts, his lawyers argue, amount to "newly developed evidence" that call for Carver to receive a new trial.

"There were very serious problems with the investigation and trial in Mr. Carver's case, and we are confident that if a jury heard the newly discovered evidence we have now presented, it would reach a different conclusion," Kavanaugh said Friday. "We look forward to arguing our motion for a new trial and presenting the new scientific evidence that casts serious doubt on the justice of his conviction."

Another parole effort

Prosecutors in the Essex District Attorney's office have asked for more time to file a formal opposition to the motion, citing a significant number of other cases being handled by the appeals unit and the need for the office to have its own expert look at Beyler's report.

Carver was convicted of arson and 15 counts of second-degree murder in 1989 and sentenced to back-to-back life sentences.

This is Carver's fifth attempt at winning a new trial.

His most recent effort to win a new trial was ultimately denied by the Appeals Court in 2009.

Two of his past efforts focused on other potential suspects, including a resident who died in the fire, and other efforts argued that his lawyer was ineffective due to his failure to ask for a lesser option of manslaughter and later, over allegations that the lawyer was engaged in a sexual relationship with Carver's wife.

Carver, 56, became eligible for parole in 2018 but has deferred each year "because he simply cannot accept responsibility for a crime he did not commit," his lawyers say in their motion.

He has also been pursuing medical parole, on the basis of multiple medical conditions that have left him reliant on a wheelchair and housed in a medical unit, but which the Department of Corrections argues are not terminal, nor preclude the possibility of future criminal conduct if released.

The Supreme Judicial Court is scheduled to hear arguments on that case in September.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

