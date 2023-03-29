Carver woman charged with allegedly assaulting a child at a local daycare

A Massachusetts woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a child at a local daycare.

After a multi-agency investigation, a criminal complaint was issued charging Stephanie D. Jones, 36, of Carver that alleges she assaulted a child while working in the infant room at Puddle Jumpers Day Care in Plympton in October 2022. Jones is no longer employed at the daycare, according to police.

Jones pled not guilty to assault and battery on a child with injury back in November. However, the court ordered Jones to stay away and have no contact with children.

She is scheduled back in court on April 24.

Plympton Police, the Department of Children and Families, and the Department of Early Education and Care are investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW