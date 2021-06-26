Cary approves $400 million budget, lowering its tax rate. Here’s what taxpayers need to know.

Cary residents will see a half-cent property tax decrease in the $400.1 million budget the town approved Thursday.

The recommended budget takes effect July 1 and is 6.4% less than the previous year. The budget will focus on maintaining service levels and infrastructure, and includes a significant decrease in capital funding as the town moves forward with Shaping Cary’s Tomorrow bond projects for parks and transportation.

Town Manager Sean Stegall said the tax cut is a result of the council’s decision last year to raise taxes to reflect the approved Shaping Cary’s Tomorrow bond issue and to prepare for a continuity of services in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really this simple: We had more money than we needed, so we gave some back,” Stegall said during Thursday’s meeting.

In the past month, several other municipalities in the Triangle area, including Durham, Raleigh and Chapel Hill, have all seen increases to property tax rates.

Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said Cary has long had one of the lowest property tax rates in Wake County.

The council’s unanimous approval comes after two public hearings on the budget in May and June. Several council members applauded Town of Cary staff and Stegall for improving the council’s efficiency in passing budgets through means like quarterly review meetings.

“I think we’ve recognized over the years, we can’t always remember, or forecast or plan for every single thing that might come up unexpectedly,” Council member Jack Smith said.

PROPERTY TAX RATE

Cary’s new tax rate is 34.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value. The owner of a home with a tax value of $300,000 will pay $1,035 in town property tax for the coming year, a $15 decrease.

Cary’s Chief Financial Officer Karen Mills, who presented the recommended budget, said the tax decrease was made possible by a strong local economy, sales tax growth and small gains in tax base value as a result of Wake County’s property revaluation process last year.

The town’s departments also often leave between 5-10% of their budgets unused, Stegall said.

“What we don’t do is lower their budget in the next year as their punishment for coming under, because they might need it the next year,” he said.

Stegall said this past year was one of the best Cary has had economically, though he also acknowledged there have been subsequent issues with affordable housing and construction prices.

BUDGET DETAILS

Total operating budget: $289.1 million. Compared to the previous year, that’s a 1.8% increase.

Tax rate: 34.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

General fund: $200,564,213. That’s 5.3% higher than last year. Cary’s general fund supports most of the town’s operations, including the Police, Transportation & Facilities, Public Works and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Departments along with daily operations.

Transportation: Cary will see a 7% increase in its transit fund, totaling $9,476,867. The increase includes costs from a GoCary Downtown Multimodal Center funded with Wake County Transit tax dollars and the expansion of GoCary services to Apex and Morrisville. The fund is largely supported from outside sources like federal transit grants and the Wake County Transit Tax.

Solid waste and recycling fee: Increases by $1. The monthly fee is now $20.50, resulting in a cost recovery rate 4% higher than the current rate. The most recent increase in the solid waste and recycling fee took place in the 2020 fiscal year.

General capital improvements: $78,196,847. This is around 30% less than the previous year. The shift in capital funding is a result of different projects being at different stages of progress from year to year, the budget document states. For example, the FY 2022 budget accounts for $14.4 million in Shaping Cary’s Tomorrow bond projects, whereas last year’s budget supported $41.8 million in bond projects.

New positions: No full-time positions are being added, but the budget accounts for the “re-purposing” of three existing unfilled positions in Cary’s 311 Center and park maintenance. The town’s current employee count is just over 1,286 full-time equivalents.

Other highlights

$7.2 million for street improvements.

$4.8 million to widen Carpenter Fire Station Road from N.C. 55 highway to east of the Cameron Pond development. The project, partially funded with Shaping Cary’s Tomorrow bond funds, is estimated to cost around $17.7 million. The road widening will result in a four-lane thoroughfare with sidewalks and bicycle accommodations, as well as a left turn lane added at certain intersections, according to the budget document.

New infrastructure projects, including $21 million for the GoCary Downtown Multimodal Center (funded by Wake Transit Tax), a hub for transit services in Cary’s downtown.

$3 million for The Center project, a flagship community recreation center intended to serve multiple generations and host county-wide sports tournaments.

Merit-based performance award program will be reinstated. The program was on hold last year due to fiscal uncertainty in the pandemic.

Creation of a Diversity Equity and Inclusion division within the Human Resources Department, staffed with two existing positions.

Read more about Cary’s budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

This internship is supported by the North Carolina Local News Lab Fund at the North Carolina Community Foundation.