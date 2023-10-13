Cary District seats see change, historical wins
The race for Town Council in Cary's District D was decided by fewer than 1,000 votes. Now, a run-off election is expected.
The race for Town Council in Cary's District D was decided by fewer than 1,000 votes. Now, a run-off election is expected.
The drama that continues to play out on Capitol Hill has left Americans with plenty of questions — and here our reporters attempt to answer some of them.
AI in health care may one day play a dominant role, but for now it is still in a development phase.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
The Israel crisis has brought out the best in President Biden. Why can't he muster the same sort of leadership on the economy?
The cooling, moisture-wicking bedding is 'ridiculously soft' — and ridiculously affordable.
It's never too early in your career to pull a Tom Brady.
Did they arrive early at the airport just to sit at the gate "just in case"? Did they pre-check that all the bags were under the weight limit? They might be an "airport dad." The post What is an ‘airport dad’? How can you tell if you are one? appeared first on In The Know.
How long would you last if your partner told you a seemingly "never-ending" story about nothing? The post TikTokers tell partners the most boring stories to see how long it takes them to lose it appeared first on In The Know.
Hundreds of women have filed lawsuits against Uber claiming the company hasn’t done enough to prevent instances of sexual assault by drivers. The stakes are high for both parties with implications extending to future Uber riders and drivers. The outcome of the case could result in sweeping changes to Uber's platform, which plaintiffs argue will reduce sexual assault, and also raise new concerns over privacy.
It takes off from your palm, follows you around, captures HDR video and folds down to pocket-size. What's not to love?
Empire of the Ants is a forthcoming console and PC adventure that has you controlling photorealistic insects in a gorgeously-rendered world. It was built using Unreal Engine 5.
With fantasy basketball drafts happening all around, this article offers a quick overview on what to do with each first-round position in fantasy drafts.
There's a reason it's an Amazon No. 1 bestseller (and has nearly 28,000 fans to back it up).
Which Week 6 games will have the most fantasy football juice? Matt Harmon breaks down every matchup.
The DeWalt 20V Max Powerstack battery offers an incredible deal that's hard to ignore, currently available at just $67.95.
A solid choice for everyday needs, this fanless (read: super quiet) model offers plenty of screen real estate.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus presents the three centers he's staying away from in fantasy drafts this NBA season.
The cushy cans and killer buds will please your ears — and your wallet, at 50% off.
Netflix has set an official premiere date for its reality show based on the hit dystopian drama Squid Game. The winner of the televised contest will receive nearly 5 million bucks.
The comedian and actor is making his way back to Studio 8H on Saturday to host the Season 49 premiere, which will also feature musical guest Ice Spice.