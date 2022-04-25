Cary Elwes bitten by rattlesnake, shows what happened to his hand

Cary Elwes is showing off the ghastly results of a rattlesnake bite on his finger — and be prepared because the pic, which is posted below, is inconceivably gross.

The British-born actor, 59, who played Westley in "The Princess Bride," shared the pic Monday on Instagram, joking in his caption that the bite didn't come from a “ROUS,” or Rodent of Unusual Size — those gigantic rat-like creatures that Westley and his love, Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), contended with in the 1987 flick.

"Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks," Elwes wrote in his caption.

Elwes' Hollywood pals commented to wish him a speedy recovery.

"Wow that is ugly man. Hope you recover soon," wrote musician Sean Ono Lennon.

"Ouuuuuuuch!" wrote former "Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert.

"Oh dear. Omg. How???? Please tell so as not to happen to me!!! Get welll soo (sic) friend," wrote actor Lea Thompson.

Over the years, "Princess Bride" fans have clamored for Elwes and Wright to reunite. In April 2020, 33 years after the beloved fantasy rom-com premiered, the pair said, "As you wish."

THE PRINCESS BRIDE CARY ELWES AND ROBIN WRIGHT PRNN Date: 1987 (Alamy Stock Photo)

The co-stars appeared together — well, virtually — in a pandemic-themed Disney+ promo to advertise that "The Princess Bride" would be featured on the streaming service.

“Are you bored yet?” Elwes asks Wright in the laughter-filled clip.

“No!” replies Wright. “Are you?”

“Not even,” he tells her. “But if I was stuck in front of my TV, I could think of some real fun things to watch, like that ‘Princess Bride’ movie we made together.”

The cute promo ends with Wright gushingly calling her former on-screen love "my Westley."