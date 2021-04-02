Cary families say they bought their mobile homes from park but never got the title

Tammy Grubb
·10 min read

Fátima Ortiz has receipts for payments her husband made 10 years ago to buy their mobile home in Cary, but she says the park owner who sold it to them still has the title, leaving Ortiz unable to move or sell it.

At first, the park manager said the owner’s wife was sick and they would get back to her, the 39-year-old Ortiz said through an interpreter at a recent protest. Two years later, the owner offered to buy their mobile home, saying that would resolve the concerns, she said.

They have invested $15,000, plus thousands more plugging leaks, repairing damage and making it a home for their 5-year-old daughter, her husband José said. He works as a painter, and Ortiz works, when she’s not caring for her daughter, as a home cleaner.

The couple showed The News & Observer copies of their receipts and the final bill of sale. Some of their neighbors have similar stories, Ortiz and advocates for the residents said.

The residents took their problems to the N.C. Attorney General’s Office. The state has told park owner Bern Bullard about its concerns multiple times through his attorney, officials said, and encouraged him to hand over titles. Over a year later, 57 families are still waiting, residents said.

“The only thing that I hear is excuses, excuses, and I don’t understand how they don’t listen to the authorities, like the Attorney General (who) ordered them to give us the title,” Ortiz said. “We know that they are taking advantage of us.”

Nazneen Ahmed, an adviser with the N.C. Department of Justice, said Monday that the N.C. Attorney General’s Office has been investigating since December 2019 several complaints that advocates brought to the department.

An October 2019 email from Special Deputy Attorney General Daniel Mosteller provided to The N&O says the Consumer Protection Division reached out to the park owner to get “more information about the accounting and the title issues.”

Mosteller encouraged residents to keep asking for their titles, because “it will take time to get answers from the park owner.” Another person outside of his office offered to look into evictions if any are filed, he said.

The N&O left messages for park owner Bullard, a real estate agent and executive broker with Fonville Morisey Lochmere in Cary, by phone and email for this story, but could not reach him, or his property management employees. His brother and partner Paul Bullard also did not return phone calls seeking comment.

Mobile home owners, renters protest

Mobile homes made up 12.2% of North Carolina’s 4.7 million housing units in 2019, according to the U.S. Census. That’s roughly half a million mobile homes, with roughly two-thirds of them owner-occupied, according a 2018 UNC School of Government report.

Mobile homes are treated like vehicles in North Carolina, requiring owners to register them with the Division of Motor Vehicles and obtain a title.

Over 300 families live in roughly 275 homes at Mobile Estates — known among residents as Las Americas. The 42-acre park, located off Southeast Maynard Road near downtown Cary, was established in 1969 and remains one of the town’s most affordable places to live, charging $340 a month for a lot.

The average mobile home lot rent is $200 to $300 across most of the country, but in the Triangle, it can be $400 to $500 in some places.

Most families at Las Americas own their homes or are renting to own from the park’s owner, and they are afraid to speak out, said Sandra Bueno, a community advocate with the N.C. Congress of Latino Organizations.

Last weekend, the NCCLO and One Wake — a multi-racial coalition of over 50 groups — joined the residents online to protest the park’s steep lot rent increases and fees, and fines of $25 to over $200 that they say they have faced, and harassment for alleged violations, from parking incorrectly to having a dog that barks and gathering to talk at the community mailbox.

They also question whether a new lease that residents received earlier this month is legal.

Lease, rent increases, fines

The new, 16-page contract, obtained by The N&O, includes three pages of potential fines, ranging from parking incorrectly and having trash in the yard to having an expired license plate on a car. The lease also raises the lot rent from $360 to $400 a month. The landlord gave them until March 31 to sign the contract or face an additional $75 per month increase.

Homeowners must submit plans to sell their homes in writing and have the deal approved. Management also can inspect homes and require improvements to meet an unspecified “code of attractiveness.” The new homebuyer must pay a $2,000, nonrefundable move-in fee to the park and make required changes before moving in.

The new lease also gives management the right to evict someone deemed “problematic,” defined as “any person who becomes objectionable, creates a disturbance, and or becomes a nuisance.”

“Mobile Estates will be the ONLY judge in this case,” the lease states.

What Las Americas residents described sounds like “all the tricks” that give a landlord the advantage in taking over mobile homes and making more money from their sale, UNC-Chapel Hill law professor Rick Su told The N&O on Thursday.

There is nothing illegal about the lease, but it gives the park owner substantial power over home sales, Su said. The lease has “lots and lots and lots” of potential fines, and any small thing could trigger eviction, he said.

Under state law, someone who is evicted has 21 days to remove their belongings from a rental property or lot, but because the lease requires the park owner to approve a new buyer at least 30 days before the sale, and the buyer has to pay a steep move-in fee, that makes it nearly impossible to sell the home, Su said.

Move-in fees are typically $350 to $500, he said, agreeing that it’s not clear what the fee pays for, since the buyer is responsible for setting up a home, connecting utilities and yard upkeep.

“The lease makes it really hard for a person to sell their mobile home,” Su said. “Especially if they’re subject to eviction, it certainly sets up a structure in which it makes it really hard for you to move it, really hard for you to dispose of it, sell it, and then essentially the landlord will take possession and sell it themselves.”

Justice Center attorney steps in

Las Americas residents and their allies have reached out to the N.C. Justice Center. They also want to meet with Bullard, Bueno said, but as of Thursday, they had not gotten a response.

N.C. Justice Center attorney Jonathan Patton sent a letter to Bullard last week. In it Patton explained that the new contract is void, because state law requires a 60-day notice for mobile home owners who rent a lot, and that residents should get copies of both their old or new contracts, which spell out the rules and regulations.

He asked Bullard to tell residents their rent will not go up April 1 as planned. The residents have been told about their rights and legal options that may be available to them if they are evicted or face other problems, Patton said.

“Residents want to know what activities and behaviors are actually prohibited, and the costs associated with those violations,” Patton said.

Taking the owner to court will be a very difficult, expensive and lengthy process, Bueno said. Some families, including those without legal immigration status, fear the exposure and the risk of losing their homes, she said. They want N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein to help resolve the situation.

No complaints have been filed against Bullard with the N.C. Real Estate Commission.

On Saturday, families in the neighborhood of tall trees, paved streets and neat homes relaxed or tended their yards. A woman stirred a stockpot of chicken over a gas burner on her screened-in front porch.

While some said they knew of residents having problems, none said it affected them or wanted to be identified by name. Ortiz was among five residents who shared their stories during the virtual protest.

Development pressure, investors

The problems residents described at Las Americas are not unusual, according to Mobile Home University co-founder Frank Rolfe, one of the country’s largest mobile home park owners with roughly 20,000 lots in 25 states. That’s because park owners face very little competition for tenants and often benefit from local and state rules, Rolfe said in an MHU blog post.

Most U.S. cities, for instance, no longer allow mobile home parks to be built, Rolfe said. Only about 10 new parks are built each year, most in rural places, he said. It also can cost thousands of dollars to move and set up a mobile home, as well as add skirting, stairs and utilities, he said.

That’s also assuming the home can be moved; many older mobile homes are too unstable.

When homeowners are evicted or leave because they can’t pay the lot rent, abandoned property laws let the park owner take ownership of the home, Rolfe said.

Immigrants who lack legal status can face additional challenges, housing experts have said, because some landlords may not want to rent to them and they cannot take advantage of nonprofit and public housing supported by federal dollars.

Development is another threat. As nearby land is developed or redeveloped, raising property values, more investors pressure park owners to sell their land, especially as longtime “mom-and-pop” owners leave properties to their heirs.

Sometimes investors come in and keep the park going, but it’s usually not without a rent increase, more fees, rules and other steps to generate more income from the land, Rolfe said.

That was the case for Chapel Hill’s Tar Heel mobile home park on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, one of the last four mobile home parks in northern Chapel Hill.

Last month, the Town Council voted to let the park’s owner build a large self-storage building in an area of town designated for transit-oriented development because it was the only way to save 73 affordable Tar Heel mobile homes.

Representatives for Stackhouse Properties, which bought the park in 2019, told the council that commercial uses would help the property owner earn a profit and keep the mobile home park open for another 15 years. The alternative would be selling the park to an apartment developer and evicting the families, a Stackhouse attorney said.

Chapel Hill has since turned up the heat on years-long discussions with Orange County and neighboring towns about how to help those and other residents at risk of losing their mobile homes.

There are several options, from providing other affordable housing to relocation assistance and the construction of new parks on publicly owned land. Some residents also are banding together to buy their parks from the owners and manage them on their own.

That strategy is just starting to take hold in North Carolina, where 60 families in the Oak Meadows Mobile Home Park in Asheboro recently bought their mobile home park from an investor after a $140 lot rent increase over three years. The investor told the Asheboro Courier-Tribune that higher rents would keep the park from being closed and redeveloped.

Recommended Stories

  • They fought the pandemic with burgers. Now Fine Folk has found its forever home.

    One of the Triangle’s most successful pop-ups has led to a new brick and mortar restaurant.

  • Caris LeVert with a dunk vs the Miami Heat

    Caris LeVert (Indiana Pacers) with a dunk vs the Miami Heat, 03/31/2021

  • 'They're Hurting My Grandchildren': N.C. Lawmaker's Emotional Opposition to Anti-Trans Bills

    State Rep. John Autry says measures that would ban his transgender granddaughter from participating in sports or using certain restrooms or allowing for her discrimination are "shattering"

  • They were live on Facebook when an armed man stormed in and kidnapped them in Haiti

    For Haiti, it was a new low.

  • After boss dumped 90,000 oily pennies in driveway, Georgia man gets help from Coinstar

    “All in a day’s work.”

  • U.S. says any approach to North Korea will have to be in 'lockstep' with allies

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Denuclearization will remain at the center of U.S. policy toward North Korea and any approach to Pyongyang will have to be done in "lockstep" with close allies, including Japan and South Korea, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday. Price made the comments at a regular briefing ahead of a meeting on Friday between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his counterparts from Japan and South Korea as the Biden administration concludes a review of its policy towards North Korea.

  • Celebrities in Australia anger stranded citizens over 'double standard'

    Dozens of Hollywood stars have relocated during the pandemic while many Australians remain shut out.

  • Richard Branson is renting out his private estate on his second Caribbean island for the first time at $25,000 a night. Take a look inside the 3-villa compound.

    The 125-acre Moskito Island, which Branson bought in 2007, is just 2.5 miles from his other private island, Necker Island.

  • The Rise & Fall Of Fashion Brand Von Dutch Gets Docuseries Treatment At Hulu From IPC

    EXCLUSIVE: Von Dutch, the 2000s fashion brand known for its trucker hats worn by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Justin Timberlake, is getting the documentary series treatment. Hulu has ordered a three-part series based on the story of the brand from the Intellectual Property Corporation, the Industrial Media-owned producer behind YouTube’s This […]

  • Nike, FedEx, and 24 other companies with $77 billion of combined income have avoided paying taxes for years, a new report found

    55 of America's biggest companies paid $0 in federal taxes last year. A new study breaks down loopholes major companies use to avoid paying taxes.

  • 13-Year-Old Boy Who ‘Wanted to Become a Cop’ Is Killed by Chicago Police

    GoFundMeThe death of a 13-year-old boy, who dreamed of joining the police but was gunned down by a cop in an “armed confrontation” this week, has horrified the crime-weary city of Chicago, prompting demands for answers from the mayor down.The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed to The Daily Beast that Adam Toledo died of a gunshot wound to the chest on Monday. His death, which occurred after a confrontation with Chicago police in Little Village, has been classified as a homicide.The boy’s family, community leaders, and even Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are demanding police release the body-camera videos of the incident. The officer involved in the shooting has been put on desk duty for at least 30 days pending an investigation.“Adam was a seventh-grade student at [Gary Elementary] School, enjoyed sports, and was a good kid. He did not deserve to die the way he did,” the Toledo family said in a Friday statement.Cops Now Say UVA Grad Slain by Police Was ‘Brandishing a Handgun’The family said Adam was killed “due to the unreasonable conduct of a Chicago Police Officer” and they would “seek justice for this reprehensible crime.” The added that they were only notified of Adam’s death two days after he was killed.“We are confident that the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct a thorough investigation, that there will be transparency, and that Toledo Family will find out the truth of what happened to Adam.”Police said the incident began at around 2:35 a.m. on Monday when officers responded to a call of “multiple shots fired in the 200 block of S. Sawyer.” When they arrived, they found two males—later identified as Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman Jr. —“in a nearby alley” and at least one was armed. Police said the armed person ran from the scene, prompting officers to start a foot pursuit that ended in an “armed confrontation.”“The officer fired his weapon striking the offender in the chest,” a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said in a statement. “A weapon was recovered and the offender was pronounced deceased on scene.”Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot which resulted in an armed confrontation. One subject shot and killed. 2nd subject in custody. Gun recovered on scene. COPA investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/bn7o2deAGS— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 29, 2021 Police said Roman was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a peace officer. According to court records, Roman pleaded guilty in 2019 to possessing an illegal gun and was sentenced to probation.In a Thursday interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, the teenager’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, said she last saw her son the day before the shooting when they attended a memorial service for a relative. She said she didn’t know what prompted the incident and she “just wants answers about what really happened.”“I haven’t heard from cops since yesterday when they knocked on my door,” she said on Thursday.The mother-of-four said her son was “always happy,” loved animals, and had a dream of joining the police.“He wanted to be a cop when he grew up,” Toledo said. “And next thing you know, a cop took his life.”Monday’s tragic shooting comes as Chicago battles a siege of homicides and shootings. According to the Chicago Tribune, 134 people have been killed this year alone, which is higher than the same period in 2020. Last year had already been the worst year for gun-related homicides on record, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.Amid outrage of Toledo’s death, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown released a statement on Thursday, calling it a “tragedy” and insisting he adamantly wanted to release body-cam footage.“My greatest fear as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department has been a deadly encounter between one of our own and a juvenile especially given the recent rise in violent crimes involving juveniles throughout our city,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, this fear became a reality earlier this week. Any loss of life is tragic, especially when it involves youth. On behalf of the entire Chicago Police Department, I extend my condolences to the family of the juvenile.”The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. On Thursday, however, COPA released a statement saying the bodycam footage can’t be released without a court order because of the Juvenile Court Act, which prohibits them sharing videos of minor victims.They said they’re “making every effort and researching all legal avenues that will allow for the public release of all video materials,” noting they are in contact with the Toledo family and will allow them to review all the footage.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter on Thursday to urge for the release of the footage, adding that she “can only imagine the incredible pain this boy’s parents are experiencing at this moment.”“Because his family and the public will undoubtedly have many questions, we must release any relevant videos as soon as possible,” Lightfoot said, noting that it is among “the most complex cases that COPA investigates” and “transparency and speed are crucial.”“We must ask ourselves how our social safety net failed this boy leading to the tragic events in the early hours of Monday morning,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page will not return for season 2

    The British-Zimbabwean actor was a breakout star as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in season one of the hit Netflix series.

  • Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank

    Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday. During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. In her 2019 memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks.

  • How to use apple cider vinegar to help you lose weight, according to dietitians

    While apple cider vinegar won't help you shed substantial pounds, it could assist with weight loss coupled with a healthy diet and exercise program.

  • Daughter: Bystander disrupted attack on Asian American woman

    The daughter of an Asian American woman attacked in New York City said Thursday that a person not seen on surveillance video helped the woman by screaming to distract her assailant while others watched and did nothing to intervene. Elizabeth Kari, writing on a fundraising webpage she set up for her mother’s care, said the bystander was across the street when a man accosted her 65-year-old mother Vilma Kari, kicked her in the stomach, knocked her to the ground and repeatedly stomped on her face late Monday morning near Times Square. The person, who has remained anonymous, “yelled and screamed to get the assailant’s attention," Elizabeth Kari wrote.

  • Former GOP House Speaker John Boehner in new book excerpt calls Ted Cruz a 'reckless a--hole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else'

    Boehner had comparatively nicer things to say about former President Barack Obama, whom he said was targeted by GOP "kooks" and conspiracy theorists.

  • UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier breaks the mold after Janet Jackson routine

    UCLA senior Margzetta Frazier became a viral sensation this season, as well as a voice for racial equality in gymnastics and an advocate for mental health.

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • Man charged with hate crime in brutal attack on 65-year-old Asian woman is being held without bail

    Brandon Elliot was out on parole for killing his mother when he was 19 years old after stabbing her repeatedly with a knife.

  • Jeff Bezos has been linked to 4 NFL teams in the last 3 years as disgruntled team owners or excited fans hope the Amazon billionaire will come to the rescue

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has been linked to four NFL franchises in the last three years, including the Seahawks, Lions, and Washington Football Team.