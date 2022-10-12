Cary High lockdown lifted while police investigate shot fired in restroom toilet

Someone fired a gun into a toilet at Cary High School Wednesday, prompting the school to be locked down a little over an hour, authorities said.

Someone fired a gun once into a toilet in a men’s restroom at the school, the Cary Police Department said in an afternoon update.

No one was injured and all students are safe, the school told Cary High parents following the lockdown.

A 14-year-old student is being questioned in the case, reported ABC 11, The News & Observer’s news partner.

The school, on Walnut Street, was put on a Code Red lockdown at 11:50 a.m. after someone reported the sound of a gunshot inside the school, reported ABC11.

The lockdown was lifted at 1:08 p.m., according to a message shared with Cary High School parents from the principal.

Code Red is the highest security alert at a school.

Students will be dismissed at the regular time, according to Cary High School officials.