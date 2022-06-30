A Cary man is accused of robbing a SC bank. Then he left his ID near the crime scene.

The man who walked into South State Bank wore a pink shirt, mask and floppy hat. He walked out with an undisclosed amount of money.

Days later, Lake City, S.C., are still looking for him, but now they know who he is.

The man left his clothing — including his wallet and photo ID — near the scene, police say.

Christopher Jason McNeill of Cary, N.C., is identified as the man who robbed the bank on Main Street on June 17, the Lake City Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday. Lake City is a town of about 6,500 people in Florence County, or about three hours south of the Triangle.

Police noted his “distinctive clothing” and described him as a bald white man about 40 to 50 years old, slender build and 5’11-6’0 tall, according the police department.

Police Chief Jody Cooper said McNeill is suspected to be armed and dangerous and possibly driving a white Volkswagen hatchback.

Lake City police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 843-374-5411, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.