Cary man arrested after placing stickers at Mexican restaurants. What they said

A Cary man has been arrested after reportedly placing “I (heart) being white” stickers in and around two Mexican restaurants over the weekend.

John Kantz, 60, has been charged with ethnic intimidation in connection with the stickers, said Capt. John Reeves, a spokesman for the Cary Police Department.

Stickers were placed Saturday on cars outside of On the Border on Walnut Street, and in the restroom of Totopos Street Food and Tequila on Kildaire Farm Road, Reeves said.

Both incidents were reported to police between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., according to police reports obtained by The News & Observer.

The N&O has contacted both restaurants for more information.

Kantz was arrested on Monday, according to the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification.

Ethnic intimidation is a misdemeanor offense in North Carolina.

The investigation remains ongoing, Reeves said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.