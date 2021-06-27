Cary man wanted for a Wake Forest woman’s murder is apprehended out-of-state

A Cary man wanted for murder has been apprehended in Missouri.

Bradley Morris Hines, 45, of Holland Bend Drive, was taken into custody by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri on Sunday after a vehicle and foot chase, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Heather Guild, of Wake Forest, was first reported missing by her mother on June 24, and was later found dead in a home on Gilcrest Farm Road.

A warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Hines, the sheriff’s office said.

ABC 11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported that Hines was Guild’s boss at My Auto Guy repair shop and the two developed a relationship.

A second man, Ryan Christopher Curtis, 39, of Franklinton, was arrested and charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing related to this case, according to the sheriff’s office. He was being held at Franklin County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

In a Facebook post detailing the charges, the sheriff’s office didn’t explain what led to the charge against Curtis.