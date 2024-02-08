Cary mobile-home tenants, fearing possible sale, to ask town for help Thursday night

Nearly a year ago, residents of one of Cary’s last mobile home parks sounded the alarm on what might happen to them if the owner sold the property.

Most of the over 200 people in the Chatham Estates Mobile Home Park behind Chatham Square are immigrants, working class, and seniors who have made the tight-knit community their home for generations.

Rent on the mobile homes on the property at SE Maynard Road and East Chatham Street costs them $400 a month.

While the park hasn’t been sold yet, residents are asking town leaders to help them when the inevitable happens.

Dozens of residents and the nonprofit advocacy group ONE Wake plan to pack out the Cary Town Council meeting Thursday night to bring more attention to the situation.

What does Cary have planned?

Town leaders want to help potentially displaced residents.

During an October ONE Wake forum, Cary Town Council candidates promised if elected to help residents find affordable housing options in the growing town.

Advocates say teachers, firefighters, construction, retail and fast-food workers have found it increasingly difficult to live in Cary. Since 2010, the towny has added about 20,000 jobs in those occupations but lost about 4,000 housing units that cost under $1,000 a month to rent, according to the town’s Housing Plan.

“Stable Homes Cary,” a new initiative Cary has proposed, would immediately help by creating resources that residents can draw from.

“Once residents have received written notice that the park is closing, there’s a real chaotic period where often, families who are working jobs and taking care of kids, are suddenly burdened with an incredible amount of logistical challenges,” said Devin Ross, a ONE Wake organizer.

Moving a mobile home can cost up to $20,000.

Dorcas Ministries, a Cary nonprofit that provides financial and food assistance, and the town could enter into a partnership to help Chatham Estates residents fill gaps not covered by the Wake County Department of Social Services.

Dorcas helps the town with its Oasis program, which helps residents pay utility bills, and the Pay-It-Forward program, which provides scholarships for residents to participate in parks and recreation programs.

In the new partnership, Dorcas would provide emergency housing assistance, case management, referrals, and displacement support. Cary would provide $500,000 this year, $550,000 next year, and $600,000 in 2026 using money already budgeted for housing purposes.

The town could also add another $500,000 to $800,000 for displacement services.

The Town Council will vote on the initiative March 14.

Thursday’s Town Council meeting

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Town Hall on 316 N.h Academy St.

Chatham Estates residents are expected to speak for up to three minutes each during the public comments portion of the meeting.

Tonight’s agenda does not list the town council discussing or voting on housing matters.