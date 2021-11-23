Cary, NC man charged with assaulting police during Capitol riot with ‘bear spray’

A 19-year-old man from Cary was arrested Monday for assaulting law enforcement and other crimes during the Jan. 6 riots in which supporters of former President Trump breached the U.S. Capitol.

Aiden Henry Bilyard was arrested by federal investigators in Raleigh and was released, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Bilyard is charged with physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon among other misdemeanors, according to a news release.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Bilyard following an investigation of social media accounts with aid from online sleuths, according to Huff Post, who first reported the news.

His charges stem from allegedly spraying a line of Capitol police officers with a chemical irritant, referred to as “bear spray,” and also damaging property with a baseball bat, according to the news release.