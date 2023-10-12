Cary police arrest woman in shooting off SE Cary Parkway Wednesday night

A Cary woman has been arrested in connection with a domestic-related shooting late Wednesday night.

Melisa Fanchon Ramisetti-Pettaw, 34, is accused of shooting a person in the 200 block of Foliage Circle in Cary. Officers responded to the apartment complex located off SE Cary Parkway at 10 p.m.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Ramisetti-Pettaw has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

She is being held in the Wake County Detention Center and is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.