Cary police, FBI respond to standoff at apartment complex. Juvenile hostage shot.

The Cary Police Department is responding to a standoff between an apartment resident and police.

A man at the Windsor at Tryon Village apartment complex on Walnut Street barricaded himself, and police have been on the scene since around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The man is believed to be having a mental health crisis and has threatened to harm himself, according to police.

The situation involved a juvenile hostage who was recovered by hostage negotiators. The juvenile was treated for minor gunshot injuries to his arm and neck.

“The situation has now changed in phase to focusing from focusing on the hostage situation to focusing on crisis intervention,” said Cary Police Chief Terry Sult. “There is still some risk to the public in the nearby area here.”

Several local and state agencies responded to the scene, including the FBI, which has taken over the negotiations, the chief said.

At least two dozen first responders were at the scene of the apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Some apartment residents have been evacuated and a perimeterhas been set up around the scene.

“It’s still a very active negotiation scene,” Sult said. “We have not made entry into the apartment.”

“I’m concerned about schoolkids getting out,” he said. “I’m concerned about those walking their dogs.”

Police will provide an update on the situation by 3 p.m., the chief said.