Cary police investigating a fatal stabbing after ‘domestic altercation’

Cary police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Brook Arbor Drive around 2:30 a.m. where they found a victim suffering from a stab wound, said Lt. John Reeves, a spokesperson for Cary police, in a news release.

The individual was taken to the hospital but did not survive their injuries.

The stabbing “followed a domestic altercation and was not random,” Reeves said.

An investigation is ongoing but Reeves said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police did not provide any details about a suspect or the victim.