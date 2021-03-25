Cary police investigating reported racially motivated spitting incidents on greenway

Ashad Hajela
·1 min read

Police say a jogger spat and threw water bottles at two people, in what the victims believe was a racially motivated attack.

On Wednesday, around 11 a.m., the Cary Police Department received a call reporting a civil disturbance on the White Oak Greenway. The caller said a person was spitting and throwing water bottles at other people on the trail.

The man throwing the water bottles was a jogger, ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported.

The victims, an Iranian man and a Chinese American woman, believe the attacks were racially motivated, ABC11 reported. A spokesperson for the Police Department said detectives are still working the case and they have not determined whether the incident was racially motivated.

“We take reports of harassment, intimidation and threats of violence very seriously and we are actively investigating this incident,” a spokesperson for the Cary police wrote in an email to The N&O.

Recommended Stories

  • Recap: No. 6 UCLA men's volleyball takes 3-1 win over Stanford

    No. 6 UCLA men's volleyball responded after dropping a marathon first set 37-35 to Stanford by taking the next three for the 3-1 win over the Card. Download the Pac-12 Now app and set alerts to get the latest news & updates.

  • Exhibition spanning 15 years of Banksy opens in Brussels

    An exhibition of work by British street artist Banksy opened on Thursday in Brussels with 17 original artworks brought together for the first time in Belgium. Spanning 15 years of Banksy's career, the works on display are certified by Pest Control, the only authentication authority recognised by the artist. Banksy, who keeps his identity a secret, has not authorised the exhibition itself.

  • Teens charged with murder after body is found on I-20, Lexington County sheriff says

    21-year-old Torrian Bryant Oree’s body was discovered just east of Exit 51 on Interstate 20, the Lexington County coroner said.

  • EU's top court rejects effort to force tougher climate rules

    The European Union’s top court on Thursday rejected an effort by a Scandinavian youth group and eight families around the world to force the EU to set more ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, arguing that they were not “individually” affected by Europe’s climate policy. The European General Court acknowledged that the plaintiffs are generally affected by climate change but rejected the case in 2019 on procedural grounds.

  • A top Saudi official reportedly threatened to kill the UN expert who investigated Khashoggi's murder

    A top Saudi official reportedly threatened to have the UN's Khashoggi investigator "taken care of" during a January 2020 meeting in Geneva.

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • Saudi Official: Don’t Let My Alleged Death Threat Detract From Our Human Rights Achievements

    ReutersThe unnamed Saudi official who was accused of threatening to kill a United Nations investigator for asking difficult questions has helpfully identified himself—and insists it’s all just a terrible misunderstanding.Earlier this week, Agnès Callamard, the UN special rapporteur who was tasked with investigating Jamal Khashoggi’s slaying at the hands of Saudi government agents, made an incredible allegation. Callamard told The Guardian that, in January 2020, a senior Saudi official threatened to have her “taken care of” if she didn’t go easier on his government. She said that the remark was clearly understood to be a death threat.Although Callamard didn’t name the official, he’s now come out publicly to defend himself from the investigator’s claims. Awwad Alawwad, the Saudi minister of culture and information, said in an extraordinary Twitter thread that the people who heard his alleged threat have got it wrong—and he hopes the misunderstanding won’t detract from all the great work he and Saudi Arabia are doing to advance human rights.CNN Host Confronts Psaki on Biden Giving Saudi Prince a Pass on Khashoggi Murder“It has come to my attention that Ms. Agnes Callamard of Amnesty International and some U.N. officials believe I somehow made a veiled threat against her more than a year ago,” wrote the minister. “I reject this suggestion in the strongest terms. While I cannot recall the exact conversations, I never would have desired or threatened any harm upon a U.N.-appointed individual, or anyone for that matter.”In what amounted to a classic of the “sorry you feel that way” genre of non-apology, Alawwad went on: “I am disheartened that anything I have said could be interpreted as a threat. I am an advocate for human rights and I spend my day working to ensure those values are upheld.”Then, in an audacious claim, the minister went on to laud his country’s human rights record as the most-improved on Earth. Saudi Arabia consistently ranks among the worst-performers for human rights. Freedom House, the U.S.-based human rights think-tank, lists it as the seventh most oppressive country in the world on account of its entirely unelected government, routine use of torture and execution, and widespread discrimination against women and religious minorities.However, Alawwad insisted that the country is doing its very best. He wrote: “I truly hope that this story was not concocted to distract from the important work we are doing to advance human rights in Saudi Arabia. No country is advancing faster on reforms than us right now.”Callamard, whose report into the Khashoggi murder concluded that there was evidence that the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, was behind the crime, will probably need a bit more convincing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man arrested at Atlanta grocery with six guns, body armor, police say

    No one was injured, and the man's motives are unknown. But the incident at a Publix comes days after two mass shootings.

  • South Florida family ran a $1.3 million mortgage fraud scam. Mom now headed to prison

    Even in South Florida, where family fraud cases are commonplace, it’s rare that several members of a family go to prison quite like Davie’s Ana Cummings, her children and a son-in-law.

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

    Pyongyang is banned from testing such missiles, which were launched into the Sea of Japan.

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • Easter holiday at second home in UK will be legal – but Downing Street still says ‘don’t do it’

    Families who own a second home in Britain can legally stay at them over Easter despite Government guidance against doing so. Boris Johnson's roadmap out of Covid restrictions says that on March 29 – the second part of Step 1 out of lockdown – "people will no longer be legally required to stay home". It adds that they "should continue to minimise travel wherever possible and should not be staying away from home overnight at this stage". The text does not clarify whether the guidance against overnight stays away from home applies to a family's second home or holiday home. Separately, it has emerged that there is no provision in the legislation published this week to underpin the roadmap that legally requires families to avoid overnight stays at a second home. In total, 5.5 million Britons own an additional property, although many of these are buy-to-lets and overseas holiday homes. On Tuesday, a senior Whitehall source accepted that the "Stay Home" edict will be repealed on March 29 but insisted the Government's "strong guidance" is for families to remain overnight at their primary residence until Step 2 of the roadmap, set to start on April 12.

  • High school chancer tried to beat former NBA professional 1 on 1 and the result went viral

    Youngster made a big mistake challenging former Boston Celtics player for his shoes

  • What time is Joe Biden’s first presidential press conference today?

    President has faced escalating criticism from right-wing media over reluctance to hold formal briefing

  • UK PM Johnson say 'news to me' that Cameron lobbied Downing Street for Greensill help

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had no knowledge that former Prime Minister David Cameron lobbied Downing Street officials to help collapsed supply chain financier Greensill Capital secure state-backed loans. The Financial Times reported that Cameron lobbied the government to increase the company’s access to COVID-19 loan schemes, months before the finance company collapsed. The Bank of England's chief economist, Andy Haldane, said later on Wednesday that the central bank had rejected requests to include Greensill in its programme of COVID financing.

  • Buyer defends paying almost $3m for Jack Dorsey’s first tweet

    Sina Estavi says it is just the beginning of an emerging market

  • Sarm Heslop missing: FBI investigating disappearance of British woman

    Authorities have not declared a criminal investigation in the search