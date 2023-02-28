Cary police investigating shooting at Green Hope School Road gas station
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg at a Cary gas station Tuesday morning.
Cary officers responded to the parking lot of the Breeze Way BP Station at 5016 Green Hope School Road just before 11 a.m., a news release stated.
They found a man, whose name has not been released, wounded in one of his legs.
The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Cary police have not released details about a suspect or a motive for the shooting.
They ask anyone with information to call the department at 919-469-4012.
This is a developing story.