Cary police investigating shooting at Green Hope School Road gas station

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg at a Cary gas station Tuesday morning.

Cary officers responded to the parking lot of the Breeze Way BP Station at 5016 Green Hope School Road just before 11 a.m., a news release stated.

They found a man, whose name has not been released, wounded in one of his legs.

The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Cary police have not released details about a suspect or a motive for the shooting.

They ask anyone with information to call the department at 919-469-4012.

This is a developing story.