Cary police investigating shooting in residential neighborhood

Police are investigating after a person was shot in Cary early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Anita Way, in a residential neighborhood in the northern part of the town, police said.

A person was taken to the hospital, but police did not provide further details about their condition.

Shootings are rare in Cary, with just two reported in 2020 and at least five last year, The News & Observer previously reported.

The N&O has asked Cary police for further details on the shooting, any suspects and the status of the victim.