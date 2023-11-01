Cary police say they prevented active shooter situation after ‘credible’ threat reported

Cary police said Wednesday night they prevented an active shooter situation from taking place after arresting a man at a local hotel.

Police said they learned Wednesday of a credible threat about a person “threatening to become an active shooter against children,” according to a news release. Police declined to identify the nature or any details about the threat.

After the threat was reported by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Cary contacted the FBI and activated the Wake Regional SWAT Team. Personnel from other public safety agencies in Raleigh, Morrisville and Holly Springs also joined the search for the suspect.

The situation was “contained” after police arrested Kevin Edral Douglas, 46, at Extended Stay America on Weston Parkway, off North Harrison Avenue, in Cary. He was arrested without incident.

He is charged with cyber stalking and communicating threats.

Police said they were able to act swiftly, thanks to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s vigilance and quick reporting.

“This case highlights the importance of notifying law enforcement of situations like this and just how public safety agencies should collaborate to ensure the protection of the community,” spokesperson Kenric Alexander said in a statement.