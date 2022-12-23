Cary police warned about daytime home break-ins on Nextdoor. Here’s the latest.

One man has been arrested and another suspect remains at large in a series of daytime burglaries in Cary.

The Cary Police Department warned residents in “longer established neighborhoods” about daytime residential burglaries on NextDoor earlier this week.

“The incident starts with a male wearing a safety vest and often a hard hat, coming to the door,” according to the social media post.

“If someone is home, he will ask about the homeowner’s interest in pine straw or in completing some kind of manual labor type job. He then moves on,” the post continued. “However, if no one comes to the door, his accomplice in the vehicle comes up and together they make entry into the house, usually by kicking in a door. Once inside, they look for and steal anything of value.”

One man, Camden Thomas Seymore, 25, of Raleigh, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two felony counts of larceny.

Seymore is one of the two men who would wear the safety vest and hard hat, according to a Cary Police Department news release. Warrants have been issued for the second person, whose name has not been released.

The social media post was updated Friday saying this should reduce the likelihood of further incidents, but residents should still remain vigilant.

The suspects were seen driving a blue Chevy Sonic and dark gray Chevy Cruze.