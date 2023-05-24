Cary school evacuated after Google Doc bomb threat

Alston Ridge Middle School in Cary has been evacuated due to a threat, according to Cary police.

Just after noon, police announced that the school had received a bomb threat, and the school was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

All students are currently safe, according to police.

All roads leading to the school are closed, and police explosive detection K9s are clearing the building, police said.

“We have discovered that someone has posted a bomb threat to our school in a Google document,” Wake County Public Schools stated in parental notification of the threat.

Police have not stated if the threat was legitimate.

This year, multiple other students have been charged after making threats against schools in Durham and Wake counties.

On Tuesday, five juveniles in Chatham County were charged in connection to a hoax threat at Chatham Middle School earlier this month.

In February, a juvenile was charged after allegedly making threats against Zebulon Middle School.

Soon after, leaders in the Wake County school system spoke out, urging families and community to help stop the onslaught of threats by explaining the consequences to students.

Just a few weeks later, an 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly making threats against Research Triangle Park High School in Durham County. Investigators believe these threats were a hoax.