CA's Omicron Rapid Surge: What To Know

CALIFORNIA — Within the span of a month, omicron's rapid ascent quickly disrupted the fabric of everyday life in California — just when residents were beginning to taste "normalcy."

Despite the advent of vaccines, monoclonal antibody treatments and over-the-counter viral tests — which became available in the coronavirus pandemic's sophomore year — the omicron variant's unique structure proved its merit in evading such tools and humoral immunity more than any other variant.

Just in time for the New Year, omicron stepped in to take delta's place as the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the nation and the state. Globally, coronavirus infections have reached a new high, with 9.5 million new cases reported just last week, the World Health Organization announced on Thursday.

In the U.S., the omicron variant represented 95 percent of all cases for the week ending in Jan. 1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The variant appears to pose less of a danger than delta, the sheer volume of omicron cases threatens to overwhelm California's already short-staffed hospitals.

"The tsunami of cases is so huge and quick that it is overwhelming health systems around the world," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned this week.

Here are the top five things Californians should know about the omicron COVID-19 surge.

1. Hospitalization rates will be the key metric to watch.

"We need to monitor very closely hospital beds," Dr. John Swartzberg, a professor of vaccinology and infectious disease at the University of California, Berkeley, wrote to Patch in an email. "If they start to fill, reimposing mandates may be necessary."

The omicron variant has become difficult to dodge and cases are on an unstoppable upward trajectory in California. The state's positivity rate quickly shot up to 21 percent this week, up from 2.2 percent in just a month.

These numbers alone would have triggered a lockdown under delta's reign. But experts have urged that hospitalizations, not case numbers, will be the metric to monitor with omicron.

"What's somewhat unique about this surge is the disconnect between case rates, hospitalization rates and death rates," Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of infectious disease at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Patch.

Unlike the delta variant, which quickly sent swaths of vulnerable populations to hospitals statewide, cases are going up quickly but hospitalizations are "not going up in the same proportion that cases are" with omicron, Brewer said.

"If you're closing everything down, it usually means you probably haven't done everything else you needed to do correctly," Brewer said. "And so rather than trying to close things down, the better things to do are vaccinations, boosters, mass, etc, the kinds of things that we've been talking about for the last the last two years. That having been said, I don't think we should use case numbers as the metric."



2. Lingering and mild symptoms of omicron are causing confusion.

The CDC recently shrank the quarantine and isolation period to five days for those who test positive for COVID-19. But the omicron variant seems to be inflicting a more mild yet persistent illness for the vaccinated, making it confusing for those who test positive to know when to emerge from solitude.

"Here's what I would suggest: At five days after testing positive, if you are afebrile, symptoms are resolved you can come out of isolation but wear a good mask for the next five days. I would prefer a negative antigen test at five days also, if available," Swartzberg said.

But rapid-antigen tests have become sparse in the Golden State, and PCR wait times have increased.

"Even in the absence of a test under the old guidelines, if your symptoms are getting better and you were afebrile and not on any medications like Tylenol or aspirin for 24 hours, you could come out [of isolation] after 10 days," Brewer said.

3. Those who continue to test positive without symptoms or even mild symptoms may not be contagious.

It's possible for those who test positive to keep producing a that result for up to 28 days, Brewer said. But that doesn't necessarily mean a COVID-19-positive person is always contagious.

"It's very difficult to culture virus in non-immunocompromised individuals after about 11 days," Brewer explained. "So, we don't think that there's substantial virus around after that period of time. And so people, even if they were PCR positive, would be unlikely to spread infection at that point."

4. Most monoclonal antibody treatments are less effective against omicron — and the one that works is in short supply.

"It's a huge problem," Brewer said.

While there are some effective monoclonal antibody treatments out there, only one treatment appears to work against omicron infections — sotrovimab — but the treatment has been nearly impossible to come by.

"The monoclonal antibodies that we have been using in the past are not particularly effective against omicron, so they're not worth pursuing," Brewer said.

Sotrovimab is an antibody that was found in the blood of a person who had recovered from the first severe acute respiratory syndrome virus, recorded nearly two decades ago, the Washington Post reported.

A number of studies have shown that the treatment could be effective against omicron, but supply is severely limited.

5. Californians should still get boosted even after a recent infection.

In a matter of weeks, omicron has proven its ability to evade natural immunity and even slink around protection lended by vaccination and booster shots as cases multiply.

Joanne Spetz, associate director of research at the Healthforce Center at the University of California, San Francisco, said the rising number of cases is both good and bad.

The lack of symptoms shows vaccines, boosters and natural immunity from prior infections are working.

After receiving a booster, estimates show vaccine efficacy is about 70 to 75 percent against infection with omicron, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. A recent U.K. study also found that booster recipients were 81 percent less likely to be hospitalized with severe illness, the New York Times reported.



So, experts are still urging the public to get boosted, even if they become infected with omicron.

"This is not going to be the last variant that comes through," Brewer said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

California COVID-19 Data As Of Thursday, Jan. 6

Vaccinations

65,613,968 total vaccines administered.

79.8% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

142,439 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

California has 5,530,751 confirmed cases to date.

Today’s average case count is 36,282 (average daily case count over 7 days).

Testing

The testing positivity rate is 21.4% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations (*Note: As of January 5, 2022, hospitalized and ICU patients only reflect confirmed COVID-19 cases).

There are 8,671 hospitalizations statewide.

There are 1,430* ICU patients statewide.

Unvaccinated people were 10.1 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from December 13, 2021 to December 19, 2021).

Deaths

There have been 76,049 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 claims the lives of 44 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

Unvaccinated people were 16.6 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from December 6, 2021 to December 12, 2021).













