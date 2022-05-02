CA's Population Shrinks Again, And Here's Why

CALIFORNIA — The Golden State lost more than 117,000 people last year, illustrating a population decline for the second consecutive year, according to new state data.

The state population declined by 0.3 percent, bringing the total population down to 39,185,605 people as of Jan. 1, according to an estimate from the Department of Finance Monday. The state is still well ahead of second-place Texas, with 29.5 million residents, but the decline could be a symptom of something other than the pandemic.

According to state demographers, the nation's most populous state is likely shrinking amid an aging population of Baby Boomers and a decline in younger Californians having children.

While the state's population growth began its decline before the pandemic, COVID-19-related deaths, federal policies restricting immigration and an increase in residents moving out of state during the pandemic contributed to the decline.

The pandemic killed tens of thousands of people in 2020, triggering California's first population decline ever and that trend continued last year.

The pandemic also prompted a sharp drop in international immigration amid travel restrictions and limited visas from the federal government. In 2021, California gained 43,300 residents from other countries. But that pales in comparison to the 140,000 that was common before the pandemic.

“I don't know if I'm surprised by it,” said Walter Schwarm, California's chief demographer. “It takes awhile for the machinery of government and others to get back to normal.”



Last year, California lost a seat in Congress for the first time after the U.S. Census revealed slow population growth.

Some point to the state policies and handling of the coronavirus pandemic for the continuing decline. In 2021, some 280,000 people left California for other states, outpacing people who moved to the state.

"California's population declined by 117,552 people last year," Republican Assemblymember Kevin Kiley tweeted on Monday. "It's not because we no longer have good weather."



The Golden State may also be out-pricing its natives as record-high housing prices continue to plague families. Most of California's coastal counties lost people last year as residents flocked to the Inland Empire and Central Valley in search of cheaper homes.

"We are in this new demographic era for California of very slow growth or maybe even negative growth,” Hans Johnson, a demographer for the Public Policy Institute of California, told the Orange County Register.



Across Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, the statewide median price of a single-family home hit a record high of of $849,080 in March, a 2.6 percent increase over the previous record set in August.

Yolo and San Benito counties the only places to have shown growth greater than 1 percent. Yolo County's increase was due to college students returning to dorms while San Benito's 1.1 percent was due to increased housing, the state said.

Half of the state’s 10 largest cities lost population: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland and Anaheim. But San Diego, the state’s second most populous city behind Los Angeles, grew slightly by 2,958 people, or 0.2 percent.

View the full report from the Department of Finance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

