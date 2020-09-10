Casa co-founder Jeremy Welch joins Kraken as VP of product

Jeremey Welch, the co-founder of crypto wallet services provider Casa, is joining cryptocurrency exchange Kraken as its vice president of product, the firm announced on Thursday.

A former product specialist at Google, Welch co-founded Casa in 2016 as a hardware provider in the space. He left the firm at the beginning of the year and will continue to serve as an advisor to the company.

As for his new role at Kraken, Welch will be "launching strategic improvements across Kraken's product suite and leading the change" on new features, a press memo said.

"Right now, we’re focused on making many improvements to the core exchange experience, but there are also many new product areas we are investing in that I think will completely take people by surprise," Welch said in an emailed Q&A. "I’m excited to be contributing to both, and to continue to build a great team."





