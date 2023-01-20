Casa Grande high school student arrested on suspicion of having a gun on campus

18-year-old Kyren Lee Antone was arrested Thursday on suspicion of the possession of a firearm on Casa Grande Union High School's campus, according to police.

A high school student was arrested on suspicion of the possession of a firearm on the Casa Grande Union High School campus, according to Casa Grande police.

Shortly before noon on Thursday, the school district notified Casa Grande police they suspected a student may have a handgun in his backpack. The school administration and security separated the student from others and took custody of the backpack, police said.

"CGPD was immediately contacted, responded and took custody of the weapon and the student. The weapon was a Glock handgun with an extended magazine containing several rounds of ammunition," according to the Casa Grande Police Department.

The registered senior student, 18-year-old Kyren Lee Antone, was arrested on suspicion of the possession of a firearm on campus and booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center.

Police said there was no evidence the weapon was displayed, nor was there any threat to use it. It was unknown why Antone was in possession of the firearm or where and how it was acquired.

Additionally, Casa Grande Union High School and Casa Granda police had no reason to believe any other student was placed in any danger, other than the fact that the firearm was on campus.

Reach breaking news reporter Ellie Willard at ellie.willard@gannett.com or on Twitter @EllieWillardAZ.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Casa Grande high school student arrested for having gun on campus, police say