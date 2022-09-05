Casa Grande man arrested on suspicion of killing 4 family members

Miguel Torres, Arizona Republic
·1 min read
Pinal County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Pinal County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Pinal sheriff's deputies arrested a Casa Grande man after finding four of his family members dead on Monday, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies booked Richard Wilson, 21, in connection to the murders of his two parents, 47-year-old Richard Wilson and 50-year-old Ellen Otterman, his sister, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, and his niece, 5-year-old Renaya White.

The sheriff's office received a call from the Wilson home in Casa Grande around 2 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies got to the home, they found Wilson and discovered that the four others were dead.

The sheriff's office did not reveal who made the phone call or any other details about what they found at the home leading to Wilson's arrest.

Wilson was booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

As of Monday evening, the murders were still under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Reach crime reporter Miguel Torres at Miguel.Torres@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @TheMiguelTorres.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pinal deputies arrest Casa Grande man suspected of killing family

Recommended Stories

  • 1972 Munich Olympics massacre: 'I will never shut up'

    STORY: On September 5, 1972, Palestinian gunmen from the radical Black September ground took members of the Israeli Olympic team at the poorly secured athletes' village.Within 24 hours, 11 Israelis, five Palestinians and a German policeman were dead after a standoff and subsequent rescue effort erupted into gunfire.Among the victims were Israel’s fencing coach Andre Spitzer and weightlifter Joseph Romano, whose widows, Ankie Spitzer and Ilana Romano, both now aged 76, have dedicated the last 50 years to the commemoration of their loved ones and led the fight for compensation.Reuters also heard from former Israeli race-walker and Holocaust survivor, Sahul Ladany, a two-time Olympian, who survived the Black September attack.Born in 1936 in Belgrade, Ladany endured Nazi concentration camp Bergen-Belsen, from which he was liberated before turning nine years old. He immigrated to Israel in 1948 and became a runner, then a professor of industrial engineering and management at Ben Gurion University.The 50th anniversary ceremony, which will be held in Munich next week, was overshadowed by a row with the German authorities over compensation for the victims’ families, which initially said they would boycott the event.But on Wednesday (August 31) the Israeli and German presidents said the disagreement had been resolved, with the parties reaching agreement. The families then decided to attend the ceremony.Spitzer and Romano have long accused the German authorities of lying and withholding information from them.They say that, in addition to seeking compensation, they asked Germany to take responsibility and apologize for what they say were mistakes in handling the kidnapping and mistreatment of the relatives. They also want Germany to open its archives so they can learn what happened.

  • Coast Guard calls off search for 9 people missing in floatplane crash near Seattle

    The search for nine people who have been missing since the Sunday crash of a floatplane off the coast of Seattle has been called off, the Coast Guard announced.

  • Mississippi pastor confessed to killing a father - after pretending to help family look for him, daughter says

    James Eric Crisp admitted to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, writes Andrea Blanco

  • Cressida Cowell interview: ‘I really empathise with children who feel they don’t fit in’

    I have met Cressida Cowell for lunch, ostensibly to talk about her new children’s book, Which Way to Anywhere, the first in a magical new series, but she is much more interested in talking about the parlous state of children’s libraries. “Did you know that only one in eight primary schools has a library?” she tells me. “That if you are a child on free school meals you are twice as likely not to have access to a library at all? That the biggest factor in a child’s future economic success, regardl

  • Fort Pierce man killed, others injured when gunfire erupts at Indiantown street gathering

    About 300 people were congregated at Booker Park on Sunday night when two Fort Pierce men “exchanged gunfire for an unknown reason,” police said.

  • Man wanted by authorities in high-speed chase down Interstate 70: Lawrence police

    A man allegedly led a police chase down Interstate 70 in a vehicle that was reported stolen from Overland Park. Police said he ran into the woods after the vehicle was disabled by highway patrol.

  • Fatal shooting in Piscataway under investigation

    A male was found shot inside a vehicle early Monday near Aspen Court in Piscataway and later died at the hospital, police said.

  • The lawsuits that could torpedo red light cameras in North Carolina

    Challenges to NC red light camera systems could reduce the already dwindling number of municipalities that operate them.

  • How Much Should You Spend on a Child’s Birthday Gift When Your Kid Is Invited To Their Party?

    When your young child gets invited to a classmate's birthday party, he or she will likely be overwhelmed with excitement. Meanwhile, you can't help but wonder, "Wow much should I spend on a gift?" See...

  • Excessive heat sticking around in the Valley

    The heat is on this Labor Day weekend! Valley highs will top out near 108 degrees on today, Sunday and Monday.

  • Man charged in disappearance of woman near University of Memphis

    Authorities in Tennessee said a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of a woman who was jogging near the campus of the University of Memphis. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said on Twitter that Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Tampering with Evidence. “The individual who…

  • 3 history books that help us better understand the Texas-Mexico link

    Books about the Mexican Revolution and the Spanish Conquest give us insight into Texas history.

  • Rich nations owe reparations to countries facing climate disaster, says Pakistan minister

    Sherry Rehman, the country’s climate change minister, insists rich polluters must pay their due as country is hit by devastating floods

  • Mom celebrates daughter's graduation with billboard

    A single mother who raised two kids in Camden, New Jersey, went all out to celebrate when her daughter earned her doctorate. She rented a billboard to celebrate the achievement and hopes to inspire others in the community. Meg Oliver has the story.

  • Mexico's Supreme Court debates mandatory pretrial detention

    Mexico’s Supreme Court held a first day of debate Monday on the country's policy of mandatory pretrial detention as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador accused the justices of violating the separation of powers.

  • Ozzy Osbourne to Kick Off 2022 NFL Season with Los Angeles Rams Halftime Show Performance

    "I will get back on stage if it f---ing kills me," the rock legend recently told The Independent of his hopes for remaining healthy enough to tour

  • Heat warning extended into Thursday for Modesto area. But is there relief in sight?

    Forecasters predict the highest temperatures will be Monday and Tuesday.

  • Kevin Harvick’s car ignites, forces early exit at Darlington

    Watch as Kevin Harvick's car catches fire in the Final Stage at Darlington Raceway resulting in his race ending early.

  • Beloved Ride Returning to Disneyland

    Walt Disney Co. theme parks are constantly updating and transforming their rides and attractions to keep their loyal fans returning for thrills and enjoyment. At Walt Disney World in Florida, the railroad in the Magic Kingdom, shut down in December 2018 and has remained closed while the park builds its Tron Lightcycle Run roller coaster. At Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., the park in 2007 reopened a reinvented classic Submarine Voyage ride as Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, based on the Disney Pixar "Finding Nemo" animated film.

  • Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

    The former president claimed he has been persecuted "since the moment I came down the golden escalator in 2015" and complained that the FBI searched his wife and son's rooms