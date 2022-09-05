Casa Grande man arrested on suspicion of killing 4 family members

Pinal County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Pinal sheriff's deputies arrested a Casa Grande man after finding four of his family members dead on Monday, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies booked Richard Wilson, 21, in connection to the murders of his two parents, 47-year-old Richard Wilson and 50-year-old Ellen Otterman, his sister, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, and his niece, 5-year-old Renaya White.

The sheriff's office received a call from the Wilson home in Casa Grande around 2 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies got to the home, they found Wilson and discovered that the four others were dead.

The sheriff's office did not reveal who made the phone call or any other details about what they found at the home leading to Wilson's arrest.

Wilson was booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

As of Monday evening, the murders were still under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pinal deputies arrest Casa Grande man suspected of killing family