Casa Grande mom tried to protect her son accused of killing his father, court records show

The mother of a Casa Grande man accused of fatally shooting his father while struggling over a handgun before chopping up his body and attempting to burn the remains told police she helped him try to dispose of the body to help him avoid prison, according to court documents.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Thomas Chase.

Both his son, Christopher Lawrence Chase, 32, and wife, Melissa Lynne Chase, 56, were named as suspects by Casa Grande police.

Casa Grande firefighters responded to the area of Brown and Casa Grande avenues on July 24 at around 1:43 a.m. to reports of a structure fire where they saw Christopher flee from the residence.

Court documents say firefighters found a 50-55 gallon barrel with human remains inside and put out the fire.

Witnesses told police that Christopher fled to another street near the structure fire where he found a woman walking her dog and took her into her house while armed with a gun and knife, and held her and two other people hostage, according to court documents.

Documents say Christopher took their cell phones so they couldn’t call 911 and held them at gunpoint while discussing fleeing to Mexico or staying at their home for a day. Christopher demanded the keys to their truck, but was told the vehicle didn’t run, documents say.

The kidnapping victims were able to convince Christopher to call the police and turn himself in, they told police. Christopher told the dispatcher that he put his gun in a drawer inside the house and documents say he left the house unarmed where he was arrested without incident.

After his arrest, documents say officers went to the address listed on Christopher’s driver’s license where they spoke with his mother, Melissa. She told police that her son had called her just two days prior, on July 22, and told her he had fatally shot his father, Thomas, while fighting over a handgun in self-defense at their home near Trekell Road and Palm Parke Boulevard.

Documents say Christopher told his mother no one would believe he killed his father in self-defense as he was much larger than him and opted to dispose of the body instead. The two went to Home Depot and Dollar Tree the next day to buy cleaning supplies, garbage bags and razer blades, documents state.

Authorities say Christopher dismembered his father’s body in the garage while Melissa cleaned up the blood on the bathroom walls and shower, according to court documents. Melissa told police she drove her son to the area of Brown and Casa Grande avenues with her husband’s dismembered body and left the two to continue cleaning the bathroom.

Melissa told police that there was a long history of Thomas physically abusing her and that he was addicted to methamphetamine and fentanyl. Documents say Melissa admitted to police she had multiple opportunities to report the crime and that she wanted to protect her son from going to jail.

Both were booked into the Pinal County Jail. Christopher was charged with murder, abandonment/concealment of a dead body, kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary and tampering with evidence.

Melissa was being held under suspicion of abandonment/concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and the county's medical examiner will determine the exact cause of Thomas' death.

