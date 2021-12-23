Casa Grande officer struck several times in the head while booking suspect

Pinal County

A Casa Grande officer was struck several times in the head by a suspect who was being booked into jail on Wednesday night at the city's police station.

The community service officer was reportedly assaulted shortly before 8 p.m. by a 39-year-old man, later identified as Jerome Riley, as he was being booked at the station near Val Vista Boulevard and Pinal Avenue, according to Officer Thomas Anderson, a department spokesperson.

Police say Riley struck the officer, who was not identified, several times in the head and then walked into an adjoining room, closing the door behind him. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The officer was taken to a Phoenix area hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, including abrasions and contusions to the head.

"The officer was treated and is expected to fully recover," Anderson said.

Riley, from Whiteriver, was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated assault. Charges will be forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office.

Reach breaking news editor Mike Cruz at michael.cruz@azcentral.com or on Twitter at @mikecnews.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jerome Riley accused of hitting officer in the head while being booked