Casa Grande police officer dies of COVID-19

Officer Jesus "Chuy" Lara

The Casa Grande Police Department said on Tuesday that one of its officers has died of COVID-19.

Officer Jesus "Chuy" Lara was a six-year veteran of the Department.

"We ask that you join us, as we keep Chuy, his family, and friends in our thoughts and prayers," the Department said.

Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Tuesday afternoon.

It was only one week prior to Tuesday's announcement that mourners gathered to honor the life of Chandler Police Department Officer Jeremy Wilkins, who died of COVID-19 on Dec. 17.

Several other Arizona law enforcement personnel, including Glendale Police Department Officer Lonnie Durham, Bullhead City police Lt. Nick Sessions and Chandler Police Department Officer Tyler Britt, have died of COVID-19.

The virus has become the leading cause of death for American law enforcement officers, according to the nonprofit Officer Down Memorial Page.

