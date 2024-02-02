Casa Grande resident dies after parachute issue while skydiving in Eloy

Officials said a man died on Wednesday while attempting to skydive in Eloy after an issue with his parachute.

Sgt. Jeremy Sammons with the Eloy Police Department Terry Gardner, 73, died while skydiving at Sky Dive Arizona after making a hard landing without a fully deployed parachute.

Gardner, a Casa Grande resident, and three other divers had completed a formation, which does not appear to be the cause of the incident, police said.

Fire department personnel provided aid to Gardner, and he was rushed to Casa Grande Banner Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration will inspect the parachute to determine what caused the issue.

The incident comes several weeks after four people died in a hot air balloon crash in Eloy.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Casa Grande resident dies while skydiving in Eloy