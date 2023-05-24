Casa Grande woman accused of killing her boyfriend by running him over with her car

A Casa Grande woman was facing murder charges after authorities say she ran her boyfriend over with her car and caused fatal injuries to his skull on Saturday.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Shelly Shears, 51.

According to the Sheriff's Office, just after 8:30 a.m. Shears and her boyfriend, an 89-year-old man whose identity was not released, argued because the night before Shears' boyfriend had taken $5 from $50 that Shears had set aside for a car payment.

Court records say video footage obtained by the Sheriff's Office shows Shears' boyfriend walked out of the house, followed by Shears, who quickly backed the car out of the driveway as he continued walking away on the sidewalk.

Shears positioned her car next to her boyfriend and began yelling at him, asking him where he was going. He replied he was going to get her the $5, according to court records.

Court documents state that Shears is seen in video footage stopping, accelerating and stopping the car again as she continued yelling while her boyfriend continued to walk unbothered, according to court documents. Shears then suddenly accelerated the car, squealing tires and turning it onto the sidewalk where her boyfriend was, records show.

Her boyfriend was pushed to the ground and had multiple face and skull fractures and a large hematoma, court documents said.

Video footage showed Shears sitting on the brakes for a moment before slowly backing the car off the sidewalk, according to court records. She then continued yelling and using coarse language toward her boyfriend. Records show she got out of the car and yelled, "Why do you wanna push me like this?"

Shears "angrily" walked to the sidewalk where she found her boyfriend lying in blood and yelled, "Oh my God, no!" according to court documents.

Shears' boyfriend was taken by helicopter to a hospital where he later died.

According to court records, there was a history of domestic abuse between Shears and her boyfriend. Violent episodes in which Shears started arguments while her boyfriend tried to walk away were becoming more frequent or intense, court records state.

Shears told the Sheriff's Office that her car's wheel bearings were malfunctioning and they would suddenly accelerate and turn on their own. Shears' friends told deputies that wasn't true and that the car's wheel bearings were working well. Shears told the Sheriff's Office her friends were lying, court documents state.

When Shears was told her boyfriend had died, she started to cry out threats and rammed her head into the wall at the detention facility. Shears has an extensive criminal history with multiple arrests, convictions and failures to appear in court, according to court documents.

Shears was booked into Pinal County Jail under one count of second-degree murder.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona woman accused of running over her boyfriend, killing him